At $3,499, the Apple Vision Pro Is for 'The Rich Kids on the Block'

Apple's new augmented-reality (AR) headset, the Apple Vision Pro, has generated substantial online buzz—but its steep price point of $3,499 is fueling questions about who will be purchasing this new product.

Apple announced the Vision Pro on Monday, making it the latest technology company to jump into the growing AR industry. The company is touting the headset as "revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world."

However, the cost of the product could keep it out of the hands of some consumers at first. Following the announcement of the product, social-media debate about its price erupted. Many said the new product would be too expensive for consumers. Others, however, noted that new technology is often expensive and that its innovation justifies the price for those interested in purchasing the product.

Members of the media inspect the new Apple Vision Pro headset during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Apple announced the new product on Monday, but at a $3,499 price point, its initial reach could be limited. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook was pressed on whether the average American will be able to afford the product when he appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday morning. He said he believes it is "great value," but said he wasn't sure if some consumers would find it too pricey.

"I don't know. I think people will make different choices depending on their current financial situations," he said. "The engineering and depth of engineering in it is mind-blowing. You've got more than a 4k experience in each eye. And of course it doesn't come for free. It costs something to do that, but I think it's a great value."

He said that while the product will be "slickly done," it does not offer particularly new or innovative features compared to other AR headsets and that it lacks the distinctive Apple design, explaining that Apple's "cool" aesthetic has long been part of its appeal.

Larry Smith, a professor of economics at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada, told Newsweek on Tuesday that the "first adopters" will be those who are able to pay for it. First-generation Apple products are typically more expensive but become less so in future iterations, allowing a broader range of people to purchase it, he said.

"The price point is clear, this is for the rich kids on the block who get the latest toy," he said. "Based on what I've seen, clearly it's designed and priced for first adopters."

Apple is currently promoting the Apple Vision Pro with a wide range of uses, including gaming, more immersive entertainment experiences and even for work.

Smith, however, said the product's earliest users will be purchasing it for "pure experimentation," perhaps with a focus on gaming. Their feedback will in turn inform Apple about how to further market the headset in future generations.

Newsweek reached out to Apple's press team for comment via email.