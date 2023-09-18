Tech & Science

Archaeologists Find 1,500-Year-Old Gold Treasure Beneath Pagan Temple

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Discovery Norway Gold

Archaeologists have found dozens of pieces of 1,500-year-old treasure beneath an old pagan temple.

A total of 35 gold pieces have been found at the site of an ancient pagan house of worship in Vingrom outside Lillehammer, in Norway, local newspaper Dagsavisen reported.

The gold pieces, which are square and about the size of a fingernail, are incredibly thin, and engraved with women and men wearing grand outfits. Some consist of a couple turned towards each other, with a man on the left and a woman to the right, University of Oslo archaeologist Nicolai Eckhoff—who was involved in the dig— said on a Facebook post.

The pieces date back to the time of the Merovingian dynasty—the family that ruled over the Frankish Kingdom from the fifth century until around 751.

"Despite the fact that the gold nuggets are so small, the motifs have a striking richness of detail," Eckhoff wrote on Facebook. "Usually the woman is dressed in a side dress, sometimes with a tow and a cape, and the man has a shorter skirt so that the feet are visible. He can also wear a cape, and both can wear jewelry, different hairstyles and hold different things like drinking cups, wands or rings in the hands or have hands to point to different gestures. The goldfinches are actually so detailed and varied that they are the source of studies of the time's costume and iconographic studies."

The discovery of these gold pieces in Norway is extremely rare. There are only 10 known locations where they can be found, and usually under old places of worship.

"Most interpretations of gold guys mean that they have had a mythical or ritual meaning," Eckhoff wrote.

Gold coins
Gold coins discovered by archaeologists. The pieces recently found in Norway may have been used for payment. kvkirillov/Getty

"And it is suggested that the gold nuggets with couple motifs reflect the hierogamy myth, the holy wedding between the habit god Frøy and the jotun daughter Gerd, or that they may have been used as an offering when celebrating a wedding or in fertility rituals," Eckhoff added. "They can also be interpreted ideologically as representing the mythical ancestors or the descendants of chiefs and first families, and may then have served as an authentication of the ruling families' power-political demands and ruling role."

There is another theory that the gold pieces are a form of temple money.

"The gold nuggets found at this year's survey are related to post holes and wall corridors. The fact that gold nuggets appear in buildings and in roof-bearing post holes is linked to that it could be a house sacrifice, a marking of a high seat, a hall or a cult house," Eckhoff said.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about archaeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC