Tech & Science

Archeologists Discover Brain Remnants of People Who Lived 3,700 Years Ago

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Ancient History Bronze Age Human remains

A team of archaeologists has discovered the well-preserved brain and skin remnants of people who lived around 3,700 years ago in Turkey.

The remains belong to two Bronze Age individuals who were found at the Tavşanlı Mound (or Tavşanlı Höyük) in Turkey's Kütahya province—located in the west of the Anatolian peninsula.

The mound is referred to as the "Heart of Western Anatolia" because it appears to resemble a heart shape from above the ground.

Recent excavations at the site, led by researchers at Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University, resulted in the discovery of the rare brain and skin remains.

A set of human remains
Stock image: An archaeologist excavating a set of human remains. Researchers have discovered the well-preserved brain and skin remnants of people who lived around 3,700 years ago. iStock

The remnants belong to a young man aged 15-18 at the time of death, and another middle-aged man who was 40-45 years old when he died, the Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Researchers believe these individuals died when their homes were set on fire and they were unable to flee during an attack around 3,700 years ago.

According to archaeologist Erkan Fidan at Bilecik Şeyh Edebali University, who led the research, the mound is the oldest settlement in the area, and likely served as the capital of the region in the Bronze Age.

Evidence suggests there was a large-scale attack on the city around 1700 B.C. that resulted in the entire settlement being burned to the ground.

The preservation of brain material inside the skull was the result of the fact that both skeletons were seemingly exposed to high levels of heat, Yılmaz Selim Erdal from Hacettepe University's Anthropology Department told AA.

The archaeologists also found skin remnants in one of the skeletons between the chest and the abdomen, which had also been carbonized by heat.

Carbonization is the process of material being converted into carbon, typically by heating or burning, or during fossilization.

The latest findings represent the first time that such skin remains have been found during archaeological excavations in the country. The preserved remains of brain material, on the other hand, have been found four or five times previously, the researchers said.

The archaeologists are now investigating what the purpose of the attack on the settlement was, and who may have been responsible.

The latest findings were presented at a conference organized by the European Association of Archaeologists that was held in Belfast, Northern Ireland, between August 30 and September 2 this year.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about archaeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC