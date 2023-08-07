Tech & Science

Archaeologists Find Ancient Roman Luxury Baths With Underfloor Heating

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Ancient History Roman Empire Germany

Archaeologists uncovered an ancient bath complex below the streets of a German city dating back to the Roman Empire.

The discovery came during the construction of a new fountain in Neumarkt, located at the heart of Cologne—a city in the west of the country whose history stretches back around 2,000 years.

In 50 A.D., the Romans founded a colony on the Rhine River that would eventually develop into the Cologne of today. Numerous remains from the ancient Roman settlement, known as Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium, can still be found in the modern settlement. A private Roman bathing facility can now be added to the list, German news outlet T-Online reported.

The luxury bathing facility once formed part of a residential building that featured sophisticated furnishings, Gregor Wagner, an archaeologist with the city's Roman-Germanic Museum and head of the excavations, told local newspaper Kölnische Rundschau.

An ancient Roman bath complex
Stock image of the remains of a Roman bath facility. Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient Roman bath complex (not pictured) in the German city of Cologne. iStock

The affluent nature of the residence could be determined, among other things, by the existence of painted plaster on the walls.

Green marble from Greece was used in the ancient bath facility, which also features an underfloor heating system, Kölnische Rundschau reported. The heating system would have involved the use of heated air to warm the floor from below. The floor itself would have been supported by pillars.

The facility featured different baths that would have been filled with hot, lukewarm and cold water, respectively. As evidenced by other bathing sites, the Romans apparently understood the potential health benefits of alternating between hot and cold temperatures.

Researchers also found a room at the facility where a boiler would have been located and used to produce warm air for the underfloor heating system, as well as hot water for some of the baths. The bath complex was likely added to the residence after it was constructed, Wagner said. It is possible that it was originally a living space and was later converted.

Read more

"It's a small sensation that we found this here," Wagner told Kölnische Rundschau.

The bathing facility has been dated to the late 4th century, based on the Greek marble and other artifacts found at the site, such as ceramics and Roman coins.

The private bath complex is the fourth to be found in Cologne to date, although Wagner suspects more exist that have yet to be found. In Roman times, the Neumarkt area was the site of an ancient city district.

Just last month, a "huge" bathing facility from the Roman era was discovered in the Spanish city of Mérida in "excellent" condition.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC