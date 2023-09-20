Archaeologists Find 2,000-Year-Old Tomb of Woman Wearing Bronze Bracelet

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old woman, buried in a tomb and wearing a bronze bracelet, in Ivry-sur-Seine, a commune in southeastern France.

The find was one of two Iron Age burials were uncovered by archaeologists from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap), local outlet 20 minutesreported. Archaeologists also found evidence of houses made of earth.

On its website, the institute explains that the purpose of preventive archaeology is to "detect and undertake the scientific study of archaeological remains (on land and under water) that might otherwise be destroyed by land development work."

In the first grave, archaeologists discovered the skeleton of a female, who was buried wearing a bronze bracelet. Two ceramic pots were also found. These enabled archaeologists to determine that the burial took place before Julius Caesar's conquest of Gaul, between 58 and 50 BCE.

Another burial was also discovered at the same site. Inside the second tomb was the skeleton of a man, but this was not accompanied by grave goods.

Such goods can allow archaeologists to date burials and their absence in the second tomb means it is unclear just how old the burial is.

"A more in-depth laboratory analysis is therefore necessary," the Department of Val-de-Marne, the local authority in the area, said in a statement.

Grave goods are often found inside Iron Age graves as during this period it was customary to bury the dead with objects they may need in the afterlife.

Individuals were often buried with jewelry and weapons and shields were also deposited in graves, indicating that the owner may have been a warrior.

New finds from the Iron Age and the subsequent Roman period are being discovered all the time. In July, an Iron Age grave discovered in Austria was found containing several treasures, including bronze jewelry, as well as, surprisingly, the remnants of textiles.

The body found in the grave in the village of Hallstatt was cremated before burial.

The state of preservation of the textiles and jewelry in the grave was "remarkable," Johann Rudorfer of the Natural History Museum Vienna said in a statement.

Hallstatt gave its name to the Hallstatt culture, the archaeological culture linked to the Celts of Early Iron Age Europe. Over 1,500 graves have been discovered locally and some estimate that there may be as many as 5,000 graves in the area.

