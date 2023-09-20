Tech & Science

Archaeologists Find 2,000-Year-Old Tomb of Woman Wearing Bronze Bracelet

By
Tech & Science Archaeology Discovery Roman Empire Ancient Rome

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old woman, buried in a tomb and wearing a bronze bracelet, in Ivry-sur-Seine, a commune in southeastern France.

The find was one of two Iron Age burials were uncovered by archaeologists from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap), local outlet 20 minutesreported. Archaeologists also found evidence of houses made of earth.

On its website, the institute explains that the purpose of preventive archaeology is to "detect and undertake the scientific study of archaeological remains (on land and under water) that might otherwise be destroyed by land development work."

In the first grave, archaeologists discovered the skeleton of a female, who was buried wearing a bronze bracelet. Two ceramic pots were also found. These enabled archaeologists to determine that the burial took place before Julius Caesar's conquest of Gaul, between 58 and 50 BCE.

Archeology
A stock photo shows archaeologists unearthing a skull. Archaeologists in France have discovered the remains of a 2,000-year-old woman, buried in a tomb and wearing a bronze bracelet. microgen/Getty

Another burial was also discovered at the same site. Inside the second tomb was the skeleton of a man, but this was not accompanied by grave goods.

Such goods can allow archaeologists to date burials and their absence in the second tomb means it is unclear just how old the burial is.

"A more in-depth laboratory analysis is therefore necessary," the Department of Val-de-Marne, the local authority in the area, said in a statement.

Grave goods are often found inside Iron Age graves as during this period it was customary to bury the dead with objects they may need in the afterlife.

Individuals were often buried with jewelry and weapons and shields were also deposited in graves, indicating that the owner may have been a warrior.

New finds from the Iron Age and the subsequent Roman period are being discovered all the time. In July, an Iron Age grave discovered in Austria was found containing several treasures, including bronze jewelry, as well as, surprisingly, the remnants of textiles.

The body found in the grave in the village of Hallstatt was cremated before burial.

The state of preservation of the textiles and jewelry in the grave was "remarkable," Johann Rudorfer of the Natural History Museum Vienna said in a statement.

Hallstatt gave its name to the Hallstatt culture, the archaeological culture linked to the Celts of Early Iron Age Europe. Over 1,500 graves have been discovered locally and some estimate that there may be as many as 5,000 graves in the area.

Do you have a science story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about the Iron Age? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC