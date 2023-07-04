Are Grocery Stores Open on 4th of July? Target, Publix, Whole Foods Hours

The Fourth of July, otherwise known as Independence Day, is here.

The federal holiday, one of the nation's most patriotic, will include traditions involving cookouts, parades and fireworks. It commemorates the day the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Festivities and celebrations could become affected due to business closings or reduced hours, potentially leaving people in a bind if they wait for take last-minute grocery trips to stores that are routinely open for normal hours.

Stock image of fruits and vegetables on supermarket shelves. Most U.S. grocery stores will be open on the Fourth of July. Fascinadora/Getty

Following is a list of various stores' hours of operation, which differ based on state and location and should be confirmed prior to visiting.

Stores open on Independence Day:

Albertsons: All stores will follow normal operating hours, though the pharmacy will remain closed.

ALDI: Stores will be open but operate on limited hours, according to the company's website. Specific local hours can be found using ALDI's store locator.

Big Y: All locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: All stores will follow normal operating hours.

Giant Food: All stores and pharmacies will follow normal operating hours.

H-E-B: Stores will follow normal operating hours, though pharmacy hours will be reduced and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger: All stores are scheduled to remain open on the Fourth of July, with regular hours offered to customers. Hours will vary by location. stores will be open on July 4 and operating with regular store hours. The Kroger family of supermarkets are slated to have similar store openings and hours. Those stores include Ralphs, Dillons, Smith's, King Soopers, Fry's, QFC, City Market, Owen's, Jay C, Pay Less, Baker's, Gerbes, Harris Teeter, Pick 'n Save, Metro Market and Mariano's.

Publix: All locations will be open and operating under their normal hours.

Safeway: Open and working at normal hours.

Sam's Club: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Plus Members receive extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Open and working at normal hours.

Target: All stores are expected to be open and operating at normal hours, based on location.

Trader Joe's: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

Walmart: All stores will be open and operating normally. However, opening hours will differ at Walmart Supercenter and Walmart stores based on location.

Wegmans: Open and working at normal hours.

Whole Foods: Open and working at normal hours.

Costco, which typically closes its warehouse on most U.S. holidays, will be closed at all locations.