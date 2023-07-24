World

Are Shark Attacks Rising? What the Data Shows

World Shark Attack Sharks Fish Ocean

Over the past year, there have been numerous instances of shark attacks across the globe, and data shows how 2023 compares to previous years in terms of shark attacks.

The Global Shark Attack File has been tracking shark attacks for several years now and its data shows that as of July 21, 2023, there have been 57 total shark attacks across the world. However, four of the attacks are considered to be questionable, which is defined by the organization as "Incidents in which there are insufficient data to determine if the injury was caused by a shark or the person drowned and the body was later scavenged by sharks." Two of the attacks this year involved watercraft as well.

The number of attacks reported this year so far comes shortly after there were five shark attacks in New York in just two days over the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Are Shark Attacks Rising?
A new shark-monitoring drone monitors the waters for sharks as people swim at Jones Beach State Park on July 7, 2023, in Wantagh, New York. As of July 21, 2023, there have been 57 shark attacks across the globe. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

"This morning, prior to lifeguards going on duty and our authorizing swimming, we had a complete drone patrol. And right here in front of Field 3, we saw a school of sharks. There were approximately 50 sand sharks there. We reacted to that, we did not authorize swimming," Charles Gorman, New York State Parks Regional Director told CBS New York on July 4.

"About an hour and a half later, we had not seen the sharks. So, therefore, we reopened to swimming. But then, a few minutes ago, just east of us in Field 4, a couple of sharks were spotted. So we again prohibited swimming, and got everybody off the beaches," Gorman added, according to CBS New York.

While there were several attacks in just a two-day span in New York this year, the data overall show that previous years had slightly more shark attacks globally at the same point.

According to Global Shark Attack File data reviewed by Newsweek, in 2022, there were 64 shark attacks by July 21, with three considered to be questionable. Overall, 2022 had 81 total shark attacks, the data shows.

In 2021, the data reviewed by Newsweek shows that there were 72 shark attacks by July 21, with one being considered questionable and three involving a watercraft. Throughout all of 2021, there were 92 shark attacks, according to the data.

In response to the shark attacks this year in New York, officials said that they were using drones to stop the sharks from above, in hopes to prevent any further attacks. Gorman told the Associated Press earlier this month that officials are being "more vigilant than ever."

"We have drones in the sky that watch over the waters. We have lifeguards on WaveRunners that watch over the waters," Gorman told the Associated Press.

Newsweek reached out to the Global Shark Attack File via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

