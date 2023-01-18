'Are You The One?' Season 9 Cast and Where to Find Them on Instagram
Are You the One? is back for its ninth season and this time around there are 22 recently single men and women on the cast, as well as a new host in the form of Kamie Crawford.
In what streaming platform Paramount+ is describing as "the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted," the contestants have been put through an extensive process to find their "perfect match."
The new Are You the One? cast members hail from all around the world and viewers will watch as they all live together under one roof at a glamorous villa in Gran Canaria, Spain, with the shared goal of finding "the one."
Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if the cast can identify all 11 of the perfect matches made by the matchmaking process at the same time, they'll all get to split a massive cash prize.
One couple will get sent into the "truth booth" every episode, where it will be revealed if they are a perfect match or not.
Contestants will then take part in a matching ceremony, where they must all pair up before being told how many perfect matches they got right. However, they won't know which couples are correct, just how many there were.
In previous seasons, there has been a deduction from the cash prize if no perfect matches are identified at the matching ceremonies.
So, who are the singletons taking on the new season of Are You the One? and where can you find them on Instagram?
Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to find the new cast members of Are You the One? on social media.
Are You the One? Season 9 Cast and Instagram Handles
Women
Anissa Aguilar
From: United States of America
Instagram: @anissakristine
Brooke Rachman
From: United States of America
Instagram: @brooke.tini
Ciara "CC" Cortez
From: United States of America
Instagram: @cc_thedon
Courtney Rowe
From: United Kingdom
Instagram: @courtneyrowexx
Danielle Bonaparte
From: United States of America
Instagram: @dani_bonaparte
Dew Anderson
From: Spain
Instagram: @diouuu
Jordanne Deveaux
From: United States of America
Instagram: @jordannedeveaux
Julia-Ruth Smith
From: New Zealand
Instagram: @julee_aaah
Mijntje Lupgens
From: Netherlands
Instagram: @mijntjelipgens
Rosalyn "Roz" Odujebe
From: Ireland
Instagram: @rozodujebe_
Taylor Kelly
From: United States of America
Instagram: @tayykellz
Men
Aqel Carson
From: United States of America
Instagram: @itsreallyak
Brendan Mosca
From: Australia
Instagram: @15grams
Clayton Carey
From: Australia
Instagram: @_claytoncarey_
Eduardo Dickson Jr.
From: United States of America
Instagram: @eduardodicksonjr
Hamudi Hasoon
From: New Zealand
Instagram: @hamudi.hasoon
Leo Svete
From: United States of America
Instagram: @lj_svete
Michael "Mikey" Owusu
From: United Kingdom
Instagram: @mikeyofficial___
Nathan Grant
From: United Kingdom
Instagram: @nathanlavish
Oliver "Ollie" Andersen
From: United Kingdom
Instagram: @ollieandersen
Shamal "Samuel" Khan
From: United Kingdom
Instagram: @sam_kxn
William Gagnon
From: United States of America
Instagram: @ehwilleh
Are You the One? Season 9 premieres on Paramount + on Wednesday, January 18.