'Are You The One?' Season 9 Cast and Where to Find Them on Instagram

Are You the One? is back for its ninth season and this time around there are 22 recently single men and women on the cast, as well as a new host in the form of Kamie Crawford.

In what streaming platform Paramount+ is describing as "the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted," the contestants have been put through an extensive process to find their "perfect match."

The new Are You the One? cast members hail from all around the world and viewers will watch as they all live together under one roof at a glamorous villa in Gran Canaria, Spain, with the shared goal of finding "the one."

Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if the cast can identify all 11 of the perfect matches made by the matchmaking process at the same time, they'll all get to split a massive cash prize.

One couple will get sent into the "truth booth" every episode, where it will be revealed if they are a perfect match or not.

Contestants will then take part in a matching ceremony, where they must all pair up before being told how many perfect matches they got right. However, they won't know which couples are correct, just how many there were.

In previous seasons, there has been a deduction from the cash prize if no perfect matches are identified at the matching ceremonies.

So, who are the singletons taking on the new season of Are You the One? and where can you find them on Instagram?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to find the new cast members of Are You the One? on social media.

Are You the One? Season 9 Cast and Instagram Handles

Women

Anissa Aguilar

From: United States of America

Instagram: @anissakristine

Brooke Rachman

From: United States of America

Instagram: @brooke.tini

Ciara "CC" Cortez

From: United States of America

Instagram: @cc_thedon

Courtney Rowe

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @courtneyrowexx

Danielle Bonaparte

From: United States of America

Instagram: @dani_bonaparte

Dew Anderson

From: Spain

Instagram: @diouuu

Jordanne Deveaux

From: United States of America

Instagram: @jordannedeveaux

Julia-Ruth Smith

From: New Zealand

Instagram: @julee_aaah

Mijntje Lupgens

From: Netherlands

Instagram: @mijntjelipgens

Rosalyn "Roz" Odujebe

From: Ireland

Instagram: @rozodujebe_

Taylor Kelly

From: United States of America

Instagram: @tayykellz

Men

Aqel Carson

From: United States of America

Instagram: @itsreallyak

Brendan Mosca

From: Australia

Instagram: @15grams

Clayton Carey

From: Australia

Instagram: @_claytoncarey_

Eduardo Dickson Jr.

From: United States of America

Instagram: @eduardodicksonjr

Hamudi Hasoon

From: New Zealand

Instagram: @hamudi.hasoon

Leo Svete

From: United States of America

Instagram: @lj_svete

Michael "Mikey" Owusu

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @mikeyofficial___

Nathan Grant

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @nathanlavish

Oliver "Ollie" Andersen

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @ollieandersen

Shamal "Samuel" Khan

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @sam_kxn

William Gagnon

From: United States of America

Instagram: @ehwilleh

Are You the One? Season 9 premieres on Paramount + on Wednesday, January 18.