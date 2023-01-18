'Are You The One?' Season 9 Cast and Where to Find Them on Instagram

Wed, Jan 18, 2023
Are You the One? is back for its ninth season and this time around there are 22 recently single men and women on the cast, as well as a new host in the form of Kamie Crawford.

In what streaming platform Paramount+ is describing as "the most ambitious dating experiment ever attempted," the contestants have been put through an extensive process to find their "perfect match."

The new Are You the One? cast members hail from all around the world and viewers will watch as they all live together under one roof at a glamorous villa in Gran Canaria, Spain, with the shared goal of finding "the one."

Each week, the singles will have an opportunity to find their match, and if the cast can identify all 11 of the perfect matches made by the matchmaking process at the same time, they'll all get to split a massive cash prize.

Kamie Crawford
The new global edition of the dating competition series "Are You the One?" will be hosted by relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford. The show is back for its ninth season. Gerardo Valido/MTVE/Paramount+

One couple will get sent into the "truth booth" every episode, where it will be revealed if they are a perfect match or not.

Contestants will then take part in a matching ceremony, where they must all pair up before being told how many perfect matches they got right. However, they won't know which couples are correct, just how many there were.

In previous seasons, there has been a deduction from the cash prize if no perfect matches are identified at the matching ceremonies.

So, who are the singletons taking on the new season of Are You the One? and where can you find them on Instagram?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about where to find the new cast members of Are You the One? on social media.

Are You the One? Season 9 Cast and Instagram Handles

Women

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Anissa Aguilar Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Anissa Aguilar

From: United States of America

Instagram: @anissakristine

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Brooke Rachman Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Brooke Rachman

From: United States of America

Instagram: @brooke.tini

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Ciara "CC" Cortez Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Ciara "CC" Cortez

From: United States of America

Instagram: @cc_thedon

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Courtney Rowe Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Courtney Rowe

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @courtneyrowexx

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Danielle Bonaparte Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Danielle Bonaparte

From: United States of America

Instagram: @dani_bonaparte

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Dew Anderson Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Dew Anderson

From: Spain

Instagram: @diouuu

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Jordanne Deveaux Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Jordanne Deveaux

From: United States of America

Instagram: @jordannedeveaux

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Julia-Ruth Smith Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Julia-Ruth Smith

From: New Zealand

Instagram: @julee_aaah

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Mijntje Lupgens Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Mijntje Lupgens

From: Netherlands

Instagram: @mijntjelipgens

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Rosalyn "Roz" Odujebe Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Rosalyn "Roz" Odujebe

From: Ireland

Instagram: @rozodujebe_

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Taylor Kelly Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Taylor Kelly

From: United States of America

Instagram: @tayykellz

Men

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Aqel Carson Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Aqel Carson

From: United States of America

Instagram: @itsreallyak

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Brendan Mosca Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Brendan Mosca

From: Australia

Instagram: @15grams

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Clayton Carey Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Clayton Carey

From: Australia

Instagram: @_claytoncarey_

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Eduardo Dickson Jr. Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

Eduardo Dickson Jr.

From: United States of America

Instagram: @eduardodicksonjr

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Hamudi Hasoon Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Hamudi Hasoon

From: New Zealand

Instagram: @hamudi.hasoon

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Leo Svete Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Leo Svete

From: United States of America

Instagram: @lj_svete

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Michael "Mikey" Owusu Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Michael "Mikey" Owusu

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @mikeyofficial___

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Nathan Grant Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Nathan Grant

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @nathanlavish

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Oliver "Ollie" Andersen Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Oliver "Ollie" Andersen

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @ollieandersen

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: Shamal "Samuel" Khan Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount.

Shamal "Samuel" Khan

From: United Kingdom

Instagram: @sam_kxn

Are You The One? Season 9 Cast
"Are You The One?" Season 9 Cast: William Gagnon Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment©Paramount

William Gagnon

From: United States of America

Instagram: @ehwilleh

Are You the One? Season 9 premieres on Paramount + on Wednesday, January 18.

