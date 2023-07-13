Arizona Brewery Flooded With Negative Reviews for Hosting Kari Lake Event

An Arizona brewery where Kari Lake held a rally on Tuesday has been flooded with negative reviews on Google and Yelp, with one critic insisting they will "never go back" because of the event.

Lake hosted the rally in Tucson to promote her book, Unafraid: Just Getting Started. She claimed the venue has been targeted with "death threats" and "review bombed," which is when a company is given a string of critical reviews for reasons other than the quality of its service.

In November 2022, Lake was narrowly defeated in her bid to become governor of Arizona by Democrat Katie Hobbs. She is refusing to concede defeat, claiming the election was rigged against her, despite these allegations having been rejected multiple times in court.

Lake's fierce support for Donald Trump has sparked speculation she could be his running mate, should the former president win the 2024 Republican nomination, with one bookmaker offering odds of 7/2 on this taking place.

Former Arizona Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake holds a press conference the day after Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson dismissed Lake's final election loss claim on May 23, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. A brewery where Lake hosted a rally on Wednesday has been hit by a string of negative reviews on Google and Yelp. Rebecca Noble/GETTY

Lake's rally, at which copies of her book were available for purchase, took place in a Firetruck Brewing Company venue at 4 p.m. MST. She was joined by Garret Lewis, a local conservative radio host who claimed "the liberals are just miserable" because of the event. After Lake's rally was announced, the business received a flurry of hostile reviews, some of which explicitly said they were posting in response to the event.

On Yelp one user commented: "Never go back. The owners holding book signing and rally for liar and Trumpster Kari Lake. One is a criminal other a want to be Trump. Shame on Firetruck."

Another wrote: "Quality has steadily gone downhill over the years but hosting Garret Lewis and Kari Lake is just gross."

A third said: "Trump/Lake Fanclub and consistent hangout for like minded in the land of Mark Stenchem, hard pass."

Firetruck Brewing Company also received hostile reviews on Google, with one critic posting: "Hosted an event for crazy lying Kari Lake. I will be boycotting this business."

A second said: "Really too bad that this business shows its true colors supporting the hate agenda, wont be stoppin' by anytime soon, I feel bad for the employees having to put up with this nonsense."

In response, the company said: "We are not supporting anybody on either side. We have people that bring their groups to our restaurants all the time. We are inclusive and do not have political affiliations."

Newsweek has contacted the Firetruck Brewing Company for comment by email and telephone, along with Kari Lake via email.

Lake shared a photo showing the venue packed for her event on Twitter. She wrote: "My team just sent me this picture from outside of the Firetruck Brewing Company. An overflow crowd!

My team just sent me this picture from outside of the Firetruck Brewing Company.



An overflow crowd!



Apparently, the restaurant got death threats & review bombed the moment the event was announced.



Let's show them that we won't bow to threats & cancel culture.



Give Firetruck… pic.twitter.com/HBI5MOeupQ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 12, 2023

"Apparently, the restaurant got death threats & review bombed the moment the event was announced. Let's show them that we won't bow to threats & cancel culture. Give Firetruck Brewing Company your business & your love!"

On Tuesday, Lake tweeted out a clip of her appearing on the right-wing Newsmax network, where she accused Joe Biden of having "disowned" his granddaughter, Navy Joan Roberts.

Roberts is the daughter of Hunter Biden, the president's son, and former dancer Lunden Alexis Roberts. Initially Hunter denied being Navy's father, but this was later confirmed "with scientific certainty" by a DNA test.