Mississippi's Arkabutla Dam could burst at any moment, and residents have been warned to stay away from certain areas.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday it had found "potential breach conditions" at the dam, triggering an emergency operations center.

The dam, which is located in Tate and DeSoto counties, forms Arkabutla Lake, a reservoir on the Coldwater River. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning because if the dam breaks, low-lying areas could be severely affected.

Officials will work to immediately mitigate any impacts from the situation, the Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement. In the meantime, the water levels will be lowered to at least 210 feet to lower the risk of the dam breaching. Once this is done, repairs will start.

Katie Dedeaux, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, told Memphis, Tennessee, TV station WREG that there is not an "imminent failure right now."

"They are just doing this as a precaution while they're repairing the damage that they found this morning," Dedeaux said.

A stock photo shows water rushing out of a dam. Potential breach conditions have been found at Mississippi's Arkabutla Dam, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

It is not clear how the potential breach in the dam could have occurred. Dams can sometimes break because of overtopping, when water spills over the top. Other causes are natural disasters such as earthquakes, heavy snowmelt, landslides and extreme storms.

Recreational areas around the dam and areas downstream have been closed until officials can determine their safety. Those areas are Old Pratt Road, Scenic Route 301 along the base of Arkabutla Dam, the South Outlet Channel Campground and the Day Use Area (including Swinging Bridge Nature Trail and a boat ramp) and the North Outlet Day Use Area. The latter includes playgrounds, pavilions, the fishing pier, the Coldwater River Nature Trail and a basketball court.

Officials will continue to monitor the dam's conditions "24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The Arkabutla Dam, which is about 11,500 feet long and 67 feet high, was constructed in the 1940s following a series of disastrous floods. These included the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, one of the most severe floods seen in the U.S.

The Coldwater River flows for 220 miles in the northwestern part of the state. It is a tributary of the Tallahatchie River and a watershed of the Mississippi River.

Since its construction, the dam and the lake became a recreational area, where people come to fish, swim and enjoy other activities. Around 2 million people visit the area every year.

