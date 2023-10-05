U.S.

U.S. Army Shrinks to Smallest Size Since WW2 as It Struggles to Find Recruits

By
U.S. Army World War Two U.S. military

The size of the U.S. Army is reportedly the smallest since World War II as the service continues to struggle to recruit new soldiers.

Army officials announced on Tuesday that the service had recruited almost 55,000 recruits in the 2023 fiscal year, which ended Saturday, falling short of the publicly stated goal of 65,000. The number of new recruits allows the service to meet its required total strength of 452,000 active-duty soldiers.

But the independent news group Military Times says that this is the smallest the Army has been since 1940. There were just over 269,000 soldiers in 1940, but that number ballooned to almost 1.5 million in 1941, the year the U.S. entered the World War II, according to the National WWII Museum's website.

A military recruitment center stands
A military recruitment center stands in Times Square in Manhattan on September 4, 2020 in New York City. The Army fell short of its recruiting target by about 15,000 last year. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Army Secretary Christine Wormuth and Gen. Randy George, its chief of staff, said the service is launching a sweeping overhaul of its recruiting following years of struggling to meet enlistment goals. It fell short of its recruiting target by about 15,000 last year.

A new professional force of recruiters will be formed, instead of using soldiers who have been randomly assigned the job.

"We are going to start using an aptitude test to make sure that the folks that we bring into the recruiting workforce have the kind of skills and attributes to be successful in what is a pretty challenging responsibility," Wormuth told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

"It's going to be a multi-year journey to get that in place, but we're going to try to start moving down that road as rapidly as we can," Wormuth added.

The Army has long relied heavily on high-school seniors and graduates to fill its ranks, but Wormuth said that pool is shrinking and the service needs to focus on people who are in college or job-hunting.

High-school graduates make up just 15 to 20 percent of the labor market, Wormuth added, and the Army gets about half of its recruits from that shrinking pool.

She wants a third of the Army's recruits to possess more than a high-school diploma by 2028, she said. A fifth of recruits currently have more than a high-school education.

"The high-school market is still going to be very important to us," Wormuth added. "But we're going to formally assign our recruiters the responsibility to get a third of their new contracts from more than high-school graduates."

Wormuth told reporters that the Army has not decided what the new fiscal year's recruiting goal will be, but said it is likely to be fewer than 65,000 recruits.

The Navy and the Air Force also fell short of their recruitment targets in the 2023 fiscal year, The Associated Press reported, while the Marine Corps and the small Space Force said they would meet their enlistment targets.

Newsweek has contacted the Army for further comment via email.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC