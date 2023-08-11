The Arsenal Internet Reacts to the Potential Harry Kane Transfer

No matter the sport or country, rivalries run deep. And, in English soccer, few local derbies pack a bigger punch than the one in North London, pitting Arsenal against Tottenham.

During those fiery encounters, Spurs striker Harry Kane has written plenty of headlines. While there's plenty of uncertainty in the world, the England forward always seemed to find a way to score against the Gunners. The days of regular meetings between Kane and his local rivals, however, seem to be coming to an end.

Although a Kane transfer previously looked dead in the water, the forward now seems bound for Germany's Bayern Munich. But what sort of reaction has that prompted on the red side of North London?

Let's check it out.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and William Saliba of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 15 in London. James Williamson - AMA/Getty

The Harry Kane Transfer Has Arsenal Fans Cracking Jokes

During his time at Tottenham, Kane proved to be a perpetual thorn in Arsenal's collective side. He faced the Gunners 19 times in all competitions, tallying 14 goals and three assists across those occasions. The forward's presence was a big part of Spurs' push to overtake their fierce rivals in the standings in recent years, although the Gunners have since retaken the upper hand.

In light of that reality, reports of Kane leaving the Premier League—David Ornstein of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the end of the transfer saga is finally in sight—has Arsenal supporters in midseason social media form.

AFTV Media quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Kane saw goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's recent penalty saves and decided that he was ready to move on. The striker, as mentioned above, always seemed to score from the spot against Arsenal.

While that X post obviously wasn't serious, it still resonated. The post had received more than 2,800 likes and had been viewed upwards of 70,000 times as of August 11.

There was a similar sentiment on Reddit, as user RevertBackwards shared a montage of Arsenal defender Gabriel getting physical with the Spurs striker. The post was simply titled, "Kane had enough."

And, as you might expect, there were plenty of jabs about Kane's lack of silverware. Despite his individual success at Spurs, the forward has managed to win a notable team trophy during his senior career.

X user Patrick Timmons posted that the major trophy the striker celebrated was Arsenal's invincible season; that alludes to a famous picture of a young Kane at the Arsenal parade.

Harry Kane leaving Spurs after 19 long years.



The last major honour he celebrated was the Arsenal Invincibles. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 10, 2023

User Gunnerpunner also chimed in, sharing an intentionally empty list of the England international's key achievements at Spurs.

If Kane leaves the Premier League for Germany, it’s important that we remember all of his accomplishments. Here is a full list: — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) August 10, 2023

There Were Some Exceptions to the Arsenal Grave-dancing

While most of the reaction to a potential Kane transfer was positive—no reaction is universal. In this case, there was some fear amid the celebration.

Arsenal has piled up plenty of domestic honors, but the club has never lifted the Champions League trophy. Kane hasn't either, but his move to Germany could change that.

X user AfcBanks_ realized that reality on Friday.

When you realize Harry Kane could lift the UCL before Arsenal 🤔🥺 pic.twitter.com/TUU5CFKDTQ — 🥤𝑩𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 ✪ (@AfcBanks_) August 11, 2023

Winning a European title isn't guaranteed, and the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid will be favorites in the Champions League, but Kane could change Bayern Munich's fortunes. The striker isn't a perfect player, but he is a legitimate goal scorer and a capable creator.

Assuming that Kane be flanked by some combination of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, with Jamal Musiala supporting him from the No. 10 position, that sounds like a lethal attack. Should the striker remain in the box, he'll have plenty of service; if he comes short, the England star will be able to play through balls in behind for his pacy teammates.

Would seeing Kane win a European trophy abroad be as painful for Arsenal supporters as seeing him lift silverware at Spurs? Of course not, but it would still give him bragging rights over his old rivals.

At this point, though, there's a long season ahead. That means there will be plenty of time for emotions to cool, change, and rise to the surface again.