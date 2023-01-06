Arsonists Trying To Torch Immigration Business Set Themselves on Fire—Video

A video has caught two suspected arsonists setting themselves on fire as they attempt to torch an immigration and naturalization business in California.

The clip of the two suspects was posted on Facebook by the business, Servicio de Inmigracion 2500 Niles Street.

The incident took place on Monday, January 2 in Bakersfield and Kern County Fire Department subsequently issued an incident report about the fire. No other people were injured or killed as a result of the blaze.

The report said: "Monday, just after midnight, the Kern County Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple reports of a fire at a commercial building.

"A reinforced structure fire response was dispatched. Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire located toward the rear of the structure in the garage.

"Within ten minutes of arriving, firefighters were able to declare a knockdown of the fire and complete primary and secondary searches for potential victims inside.

"The quick knockdown of the fire limited fire damage to the garage. The business involved is a tax preparation company.

"While on scene firefighters assisted the property owner with relocating documents to a secure area elsewhere in the building."

Footage shows two individuals fleeing the scene after inadvertently setting themselves on fire.

Captioning the video, according to a Google translation, the business wrote: "Dear customers, we started the year a little bad. But with the grace of God we will get ahead.

"I would like to inform you that due to this incident that occurred on January 2, 2023, our office will be closed until further notice.

If any questions or paperwork visit us at 4729 Planz Road, Bakersfield."

The two people in the video are seen dousing a car park and the sides of the building with a liquid.

Both suspects walk in front of the camera and continue to pour and splash the liquid from two bottles.

At one point one of the arsonists bends down to sets the liquid on fire but quickly becomes engulfed in flames.

The suspect's accomplice, who was splashing liquid from his bottle in the air, also caught light.

The pair both fell over as they attempted to escape the fire. Both are seen screaming and running out of view of the camera while still ablaze.

While the flames on the ground quickly subside, the building continues to burn.

Newsweek has contacted the Kern County Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff's Office for comment.