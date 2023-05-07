Arthritic Senior Dog Saved From Euthanasia Gets Adorable Stair Lift

When senior dogs struggle going up and down stairs at home, many owners accept the fact that they'll have to stay downstairs. But not this devoted foster mom, who built her senior pit bull a special stair lift so she can go downstairs to sunbathe.

Nicole Frazier of Wilmington, Delaware, is no stranger to helping older dogs with medical problems. She works with Senior Dog Haven and Hospice, providing senior dogs a second chance at life.

Selene, a pit bull and boxer mix, was due to be put down imminently until Frazier stepped in to provide her with a loving home. She told Newsweek that she "could not stand the idea of a dog being euthanized for arthritis."

She instantly fell in love with Selene's nature but underestimated how severe her arthritis was. Frazier knew she had to help the old girl get around the house better, so the idea for a stair lift came up, and now her dog uses it as "part of her daily routine."

Selene takes a daily ride in her stair lift. The 8-year-old pit bull mix uses the stair lift daily. @seniordoghaven

Frazier said: "Selene is very happy with it. She knows she is going for a ride as soon as I grab a treat for her and her harness. She can get into the cart herself, and once she's in there she gets her treat. When she gets to the bottom, I help her out and she waddles down the ramp and out to the yard."

Dogs with arthritis can experience discomfort and pain, leading to decreased mobility and stiffness. Signs of arthritis in dogs include reluctance to use steps (or difficulty when they do), lameness in one or more legs, hesitation when jumping or leaping, and generally being slower, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

Unfortunately, there's no treatment for arthritis in dogs, but owners can help manage it and limit how much the dog suffers.

Pain medications can be prescribed by a vet. Putting the dog on a diet to regulate its body condition can help, especially a nutrient-filled diet that's good for the joints. Alternatively, changes can be made around the home, including ramps to help the dog climb up and down, raised food and water bowls, and padded bedding.

Since the video of 8-year-old "Queen Selene" was shared on TikTok (@seniordoghaven), it has gotten 3.6 million views and over 213,000 likes already. The caption over the video says that the dog's "hip hinges don't work so well anymore," which led Frazier to come up with the novel idea.

"Selene was actually found with her deceased owner and surrendered to a kill shelter in Philadelphia," Frazier told Newsweek. "They time-stamped her for euthanasia because of her arthritis and age. Someone reached out to Senior Dog Haven and Hospice asking us to step up and rescue her."

She continued: "I offered to foster Selene immediately without any real idea of how advanced her arthritis had become. It didn't take long for me to fall in love with her, and I adopted her myself. Once that decision was made, I knew I would need a better way for her to navigate my home, so the idea for a stair lift came about."

After speaking to her dad, who has a background in construction, Frazier followed the design of a regular stair lift to build Selene a dog version.

"There is a built-in track on the staircase where the motorized cart sits," she explained. "With a push of a button, the cart can go down and back up the stairs. The reaction has been amazing. I love seeing how many people go to similar lengths to take care of their dogs. I had no idea there would be so many people who are interested in putting one of these in their own homes.

"All of the comments have been positive, and I'm happy that Selene's little daily rides can bring people so much joy," Frazier said.

The TikTok video has generated over 1,200 comments so far from impressed owners praising Frazier for doing anything she can to help Selene.

One person commented: "Mom dog of the year award goes to." Another said: "Seeing this made my day."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.