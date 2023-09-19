World

'Artillery Shelling' Reported as Conflict Reignites in Russia's Backyard

By
World Armenia Azerbaijan Fighting Russia

Clashes were reported in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday as Azerbaijan declared a new offensive in the the ethnic-Armenian controlled territory, escalating a decades-long dispute between the two neighbors.

Ruben Vardanyan, the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government, reported "artillery shelling" in a post on his Telegram channel.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Armenians and governed by the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, also known as the Republic of Artsakh by Armenians.

Nagorno-Karabakh
Soldiers keep guard by the side of the road where the final days of battle had occurred between Armenian forces and Azeri forces several day before in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh, on November 13, 2020. Clashes were reported in the contested region on Tuesday. Alex McBride/Getty Images

The region has been cut off from vital supplies since December, when Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin corridor, its only remaining road link to Armenia.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry issued a statement saying officials were launching "local anti-terrorist activities" to "suppress large-scale provocations" in the landlocked mountainous region.

"As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia's armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons," the statement said.

Geopolitical and security analyst Michael Horowitz shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, that was reportedly filmed by a local freelance journalist.

"Video purportedly from Stepanakert in Karabakh - sounds of fighting and loitering munitions above #Azerbaijan, #Armenia," he wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

