Ashley Peppard Missing Update as Disabled Florida Woman Found Safe

A woman who was reported as missing after meeting a "new friend" to see a movie has been found safe, according to Florida police.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office confirmed in an email sent to Newsweek that Ashley Peppard had been located and is now safe.

Peppard was reported missing after she texted family that she was watching a movie with a new friend on May 26.

A file photo of a police car. Police confirmed that Ashley Peppard has been found and that she is now safe. Getty

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), there are 1,723 open missing persons cases in Florida. It added there are 2,070 resolved cases in the same state.

Across all states and territories, there are 23,241 open missing persons cases, according to NamUS. The same database says there are 34,125 resolved missing person cases.

NamUS said: "Between 2007 and 2020, an average of 664,776 missing person records annually were entered into the National Crime Information Center."