Key Detail in Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis' Danny Masterson Video Called Out

A sharp-eyed social media user has called out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after they pleaded with fans in a recent video, apologizing for any "upset" they caused by letters they sent supporting their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson.

The married couple were accused of a PR stunt after sitting for the video in front of an "innocuous normal-people looking wall" as the X, formerly Twitter, user called it, when they were in fact by their pool, the user claimed. Newsweek could not establish the veracity of the claim and has approached Kutcher's representatives via email for comment.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week for the rape of two women and Kutcher and Kunis said they were approached to give character letters for him.

From left: "That 70s Show" cast members Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson at the premiere of USA Films' "Traffic" on December 14, 2000, in Beverly Hills, California. Kutcher and Kunis posted an apology video online after writing character letters about Masterson, but a fan has called out their video as being a PR stunt. Chris Weeks/Getty Images

The pair released a joint statement on Kutcher's Instagram account on September 9, apologizing. Kunis said: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Kutcher added that the letters they were asked to provide "were intended for the judge to read." He continued: "And not to undermine the testimonies of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We never want to do that."

The video has received over 200,000 likes and shows the duo sitting in front of a wooden panel backdrop, looking visibly upset as they talk to their followers.

However, one eagle-eyed social media pop culture enthusiast thought the video was a little too staged.

An X user, @mattxiv, shared a screenshot of the couple's location in the video and compared it to a tranquil poolside area in their backyard seen in a 2021 home feature.

The X user highlighted the area using a red line and circle and captioned the post: "I know their PR team told them to sit in front of an innocuous normal-person looking wall, but unfortunately for them, I have also watched their architectural digest house tour and know exactly where this was filmed."

In 2021, the actors did an interview and behind-the-scenes look at their "glorious hilltop site perched above the storied Los Angeles" for Architectural Digest.

An interview that has now been used to call into question the sincerity of their video.

Their Architectural Digest spread showcases their "entertainment barn," pool at their 6-acre property.

i know their PR team told them to sit in front of an innocuous normal-person looking wall, but unfortunately for them i have also watched their architectural digest house tour and know exactly where this was filmed pic.twitter.com/KPkEMOltWI — matt (@mattxiv) September 10, 2023

The social media post was met with a lot of chatter online and has so far been viewed 8.7 million times and shared by nearly 9,000 accounts. One app user said: "The simple T-shirts, the lack of makeup, everything is so curated to look innocent and humble it's ridiculous."

Another predicted they were sat by the pool: "The light looks like they are in front of a pool."

"Glad I'm not the only person who's been thinking this," a third said, while another commented: "I was intrigued by the wall as well. They certainly do not want to appear wealthy."

One joked: "That PR team needs A Raise ."

Several online fans did hit back at the comments. One user defended them: "It's their home???? Where else would you like them to film it?"

While another called out the poster and said: "You think you are clever? Not a nice person."