Culture

Key Detail in Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis' Danny Masterson Video Called Out

By
Culture

A sharp-eyed social media user has called out Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis after they pleaded with fans in a recent video, apologizing for any "upset" they caused by letters they sent supporting their That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson.

The married couple were accused of a PR stunt after sitting for the video in front of an "innocuous normal-people looking wall" as the X, formerly Twitter, user called it, when they were in fact by their pool, the user claimed. Newsweek could not establish the veracity of the claim and has approached Kutcher's representatives via email for comment.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last week for the rape of two women and Kutcher and Kunis said they were approached to give character letters for him.

Ashton and Mila's apology video called out
From left: "That 70s Show" cast members Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Danny Masterson at the premiere of USA Films' "Traffic" on December 14, 2000, in Beverly Hills, California. Kutcher and Kunis posted an apology video online after writing character letters about Masterson, but a fan has called out their video as being a PR stunt. Chris Weeks/Getty Images

The pair released a joint statement on Kutcher's Instagram account on September 9, apologizing. Kunis said: "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Kutcher added that the letters they were asked to provide "were intended for the judge to read." He continued: "And not to undermine the testimonies of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We never want to do that."

The video has received over 200,000 likes and shows the duo sitting in front of a wooden panel backdrop, looking visibly upset as they talk to their followers.

However, one eagle-eyed social media pop culture enthusiast thought the video was a little too staged.

An X user, @mattxiv, shared a screenshot of the couple's location in the video and compared it to a tranquil poolside area in their backyard seen in a 2021 home feature.

A post shared by instagram

The X user highlighted the area using a red line and circle and captioned the post: "I know their PR team told them to sit in front of an innocuous normal-person looking wall, but unfortunately for them, I have also watched their architectural digest house tour and know exactly where this was filmed."

In 2021, the actors did an interview and behind-the-scenes look at their "glorious hilltop site perched above the storied Los Angeles" for Architectural Digest.

An interview that has now been used to call into question the sincerity of their video.

Their Architectural Digest spread showcases their "entertainment barn," pool at their 6-acre property.

The social media post was met with a lot of chatter online and has so far been viewed 8.7 million times and shared by nearly 9,000 accounts. One app user said: "The simple T-shirts, the lack of makeup, everything is so curated to look innocent and humble it's ridiculous."

Another predicted they were sat by the pool: "The light looks like they are in front of a pool."

"Glad I'm not the only person who's been thinking this," a third said, while another commented: "I was intrigued by the wall as well. They certainly do not want to appear wealthy."

One joked: "That PR team needs A Raise ."

Several online fans did hit back at the comments. One user defended them: "It's their home???? Where else would you like them to film it?"

While another called out the poster and said: "You think you are clever? Not a nice person."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC