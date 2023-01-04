Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Designed to 'Surpass Them All'

It will be a grand finale. Aston Martin is set to release a new version of the DBS sports car that is designed to "surpass them all", according to a press release from the automaker. The company teased the new release in a video today.

Details about the new Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate are scarce, but the company has confirmed that it will have 760 horsepower.

Aston Martin sells the DBS alongside the DB11 and Vantage sports cars, and the DBX sport utility vehicle (SUV). The company recently refreshed its DBX adding a higher powered variant to the lineup, the DBX707.

It also makes the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a hypercar.

The automaker has produced three generations of the DBS, starting with the DBS grand tourer. That model was in the lineup from 1967 to 1972. Powered at first by a straight-six engine, later examples of the car had horsepower coming from a V8.

Like other Astons, the first-generation DBS got some screen time in James Bond movies, first appearing in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" then "Diamonds Are Forever".

The second iteration of the DBS came in 2007 when the name was revived for a grand tourer powered by a V12 engine. Production of the model ended in 2012. It was succeeded by the Vanquish.

Aston Martin's DBS Superleggera arrived on scene in 2018 then was given a name change, dropping Superleggera, ahead of the 2022 model year. It gets its power from a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine that delivers.

Buyers can configure the modern DBS with either a hard (coupe) or soft (Volante) top. Several special edition versions of the car have been produced since it debuted, including a 007 Edition.

The automaker exports its vehicles to 56 countries. Production of its cars happens in Gaydon, England. The DBX SUV is made in St. Athan, Wales.

Now with Lawrence Stroll at the helm as Executive Chairman and former Ferrari executive Amedeo Felisa as Aston's CEO, the company is entering a new era.

"Aston Martin has had its share of struggles in recent years. The DBX has breathed new life into the portfolio and broadened the brand's reach, but its core sports car lineup has aged and has lost some traction in the market amidst some serious competitors in the low-volume, high-end sports car segment," Paul Waattii, manager of industry analysis at AutoPacific, told Newsweek. "Aston Martin is at an inflection point that could realign the brand's trajectory if it can find its true north and execute as promised with an invigorated lineup."

Aston Martin will produce just 499 examples of the new car. It will be "uncaged" in early 2023, according to a press release.