Aston Martin's First Boutique is Extraordinarily Luxurious

Aston Martin is joining Genesis, Polestar and others with a flagship location in New York City. Not quite a dealership, though buyers will be able to order and customize cars, Q New York will offer an entry into the Aston Martin world, even if one doesn't yet own the vehicle.

Almost all luxury automakers now have their own retail and customization spaces. Rolls-Royce has its Boutique where buyers can add bespoke touches to their already mega luxurious vehicles and Bentley will come to a buyer's home to help them design a vehicle.

Aston says the building at 450 Park Avenue will immerse passersby into Aston Martin, starting with massive "Champagne Frame" window. It was created with one of the largest pieces of glass ever installed in a New York building.

The entryway to Q New York features an Aston Martin Valkyrie. Aston Martin

Currently that piece of glass frames the entryway and an Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, while the first North American bound DB12 will also be in attendance at Q New York. The Valkyrie is lit by a 2,100-bulb chandelier that spans 131 feet. The venue will be continuously updated with the latest Aston Martin products.

The space features British architecture including mosaic tiles, fireplaces and mantel pieces. Additionally it also follows the trends of Manhattan using sustainable building materials.

Aston Martin Q New York features a massive LED screen to visualize customization options. Aston Martin

"The opening of our first flagship Q location, in our largest commercial market, is the latest distinct expression of Aston Martin's shift to an ultra-luxury brand. It demonstrates our ambition to drive global growth and create elevated customer experiences to match our owners' passion for Aston Martin," said Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin in a statement.

"We see huge value in investing in our customer experience to create the best specification experiences available anywhere in the world," he said.

The Aston Martin DBX and DB12 will be featured at the New York location.

The location will blend digital and physical car configuration. Buyers can visualize their dream machine on a 35-foot by 10-foot LED wall. It can show any variation Aston produces in 360 degrees. The company says guests can also touch physical color panels and trim samples.

That massive screen connects directly to Aston Martin's design studio in Gaydon, UK. Potential buyers can communicate with the company's designers and the Q by Aston Martin customization team. Aston says this is as close as you can get save a personal visit to its headquarters and that the Q branch "represents a key pillar of Aston Martin's ultra-luxury strategy, giving clients the ultimate sense of freedom and expression when customizing their cars."

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 is a limited-edition model. Aston Martin

Besides creating new specifications for luxury and bespoke Aston Martins, guests can talk to the concierge about a high-end travel and dining package.

Aston Martin's bespoke business has been growing with a record number of personal specifications in 2022 leading to a 51 percent increase from last year. North American is the fastest growing market for customization by Q with a 92 percent increase year over year. Aston says its limited-edition models sparked this growth.

Q by Aston Martin: Collection and Q by Aston Martin: Commission are two of the growth areas. Collection is a group of carefully selected options as a gateway to the customization process. Commission is the highest level of bespoke service that comes with a personal collaboration with Aston Martin designers. Aston says it sometimes costs 30 percent more than the car's original value.

Q New York is now open and accepting reservations scheduled by any Aston Martin dealer.