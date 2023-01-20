Athena Brownfield Timeline: How Search for Four-Year-Old Ended in Tragedy

The four-year-old child, Athena Brownfield, was initially reported to be missing on January 10, 2023, but the Oklahoma police's investigation has revealed surprising details regarding the case.

Here is a look at the timeline that resulted in police confirming that they believe the child had been killed.

Reported Missing

Brownfield was reported missing on January 10 after her five-year old sister was found, by a postal worker, on the street walking alone near the town of Cyril, Oklahomoa.

The five-year-old reportedly told the postal worker that she was hungry and had lost her sister. This incident is believed to have taken place on January 6.

Carer Alysia Adams Arrested

On the same day, 31-year-old Alysia Adams, who had been caring for both girls with her husband, was arrested on suspicion of neglect.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released a statement on its Facebook page detailing the arrest.

The post read: "Two days after being requested to assist with the Athena Brownfield missing child investigation, Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) make an arrest in the case.

"Alysia Adams (10/5/1991) was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff's Office at 4:12 p.m. on two counts of child neglect.

"The counts stem from the two sisters, four- and five-years-old, who were in her and her husband's care. The five-year-old was found Tuesday afternoon wondering outside Adams' house on 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril.

"A postal carrier found the girl and notified police that she was alone."

Following the arrest, the search for Brownfield continued with more law enforcement and volunteers involved.

Police Say Brownfield Was Killed

On January 16, the OSBI released another statement, this time saying they believe Brownfield was killed.

It also noted that a missing person search had turned into a recovery operation to find the body of the four-year-old.

The statement read: "The search for missing Cyril four-year-old Athena Brownfield is now considered a recovery operation.

"Special Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with our partners at the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, have been searching areas of Caddo County for the toddler's remains."

Ivon Adams' Arrested

Ivon Adams, husband of Aylsia Adams, was arrested on January 12 and charged on January 19 in Caddo County District Court, according to a report by The Oklahoman.

He is accused of first degree murder for the death of Athena Brownfield and is also accused of child neglect.

Detectives have said they believe that Athena Brownfield was beaten to death on Christmas day by Ivon Adams.

Neither Alsyia or Ivon Adams are the girls' parents. The authorities had previously said that findding the whereabouts of the children's parents was " part of the investigation."

The OSBI has since said the children's biological parents have been found and are cooperating with the investigation.

Alysia Adams is related to the children and has been caring for the two children for "at least a year" alongside her own four children.

Court Documents Reveal Alysia's Confession

Court documents revealed that Alysia Adams told police that Ivon Adams had allegedly beaten Brownfield right before her death.

She added that he later reportedly buried her body near couple's old home in Rush Springs.

This information was contained within the affidavit for Ivon Adams' arrest, dated January 12, which used the acronym "A.A.K.A." for Brownfield.

The documents said: "Alysia confessed that on December 25, 2022, around midnight that night, Ivon beat A.A.K.A. and held her up by her arms, A.A.K.A. was not moving and her eyes were barely open."

It continued: "He then laid her on the ground and punched her at least three more times in her chest. A.A.K.A. never moved after that.

"Ivon then left around 0100 hours on December 26, 2022, with A.A.K.A.

"When he arrived back, he told Alysia that he buried her near a fence line that was next to their old residence in Rush Springs.

"He informed her he placed a large broken branch over the burial site."

Funeral

Following the announcement of her death, a funeral was planned for Brownfield and the details of the ceremony were shared in an obituary for the four-year-old.

The funeral will be held on January 25 at 2 p.m. in Enid, Oklahoma.

The service is set to be at the Stride Bank Center and Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating.

Newsweek has contacted the OSBI for comment.