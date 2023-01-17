Attack on Titan is fast approaching its finale, and new details have been revealed about the show's final season.

An announcement on the anime's return was made on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, January 17, alongside a new trailer.

Part 2 of the final season ended on a dramatic note, with Eren Jaeger declaring that he would wipe out all life beyond the island of Paradis.

Here is everything that fans need to know about the new season.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Confirms Release Date and Trailer

A Japanese trailer for Part 3 of Attack on Titan: The Final Season revealed a haunting, yet brief, glimpse at the chaos that Eren will wreak after setting off The Rumbling and waking up the dormant Titans around Paradis.

In scenes that juxtaposed the violence of his war against the world, Eren was also shown in a flashback as a young boy.

The trailer confirmed that the anime would return on March 4. The third part of its fourth season is being split into two with the first half premiering in Japan on NHK General TV at 12:25 a.m. JST.

The last part is once again made by MAPPA, who have been making the anime since its fourth season began in 2020; Production I.G's Wit Studio previously made seasons 1, 2, and 3. The new episodes will be directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, once again.

The second half of the third part has not been given an official release date yet. However, it was confirmed in the announcement that it would come out in 2023.

The iconic anime may have been in its final season for several years now, but that is so the show can accurately recreate Hajime Isayama's savage story in full.

Part 2 of the final season ended on Chapter 130, and there are nine more chapters to be adapted from Isayama's manga series. It has not yet been confirmed how many episodes will be in each half of Part 3.

It has not yet been confirmed if the show will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, which would give subscribers the chance to watch episodes with English subtitles shortly after the episode has been released in Japan.

The streaming service has not made any announcements on whether the new episodes will receive an English dub—this is likely to be revealed closer to the anime's return.

Newsweek has contacted Crunchyroll for comment.

Bryce Papenbrook, Trina Nishimura, and Josh Grelle have previously voiced main characters Eren, Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert.

The trio told Newsweek in February 2022 what it was like to say goodbye to their characters after so many years in the roles.

Papenbrook explained: "It's very bittersweet but appropriate for the show. For me, I have no idea what's about to happen. I haven't read the manga, my method is to go in kind of blank and immerse myself in the show, and whatever comes out, comes out in that moment.

"I don't know what's going to happen towards the end of this journey, so it's exciting. You know, I'm really looking forward to finally understanding what's going on in this show.

"But, of course, I'm sad to step away from the role and see it come to an end. I really love being able to play this character and I love working with these guys, Josh and Trina are just amazing to act across from."

Nishimura agreed with her co-star, also calling it "bittersweet" and explaining that she chose not to read the manga because she would rather be in the moment when voicing Mikasa.

"Being able to play such an amazing female character and being part of such an amazing franchise has been life-altering, and I'm sad to see it go but I feel very lucky to have been part of it," she said.

Grelle said they could "only echo" Papenbrook and Nishimura, but added it was "sad" to have to end the show and their time with Armin.

They explained: "It's sad to say goodbye to a character and a franchise, or a show, especially one that you've been a part of, for a very long time. This is the longest that I've ever been with a character and with the show in my career, like Trina said, it has been life-changing."

Part 3 of Attack on Titan: The Final Season will premiere in Japan on Saturday, March 4.