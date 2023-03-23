Attempt to Remove Black Man From School District's CRT Event Sparks 'Chaos'

A workshop on critical race theory (CRT) was organized by the Temecula Valley Unified School District in California.

A California school district's workshop on critical race theory became chaotic after a woman apparently told a Black man to leave the country—and officials tried to remove the man.

The event came after the Temecula Valley Unified School District's governing board in December voted to ban the teaching of critical race theory in schools. This sparked protests from students, educators and community members.

Although education officials have said it is not taught in public schools, critical race theory in recent years has become a catch-all phrase to describe racial concepts that some conservatives find objectionable. Eighteen states have imposed bans and restrictions to restrict the teaching of critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism since January 2021, according to Education Week.

At Wednesday's event, a Black man named Deon got up to deliver public comment. He said he was deeply disappointed by the board's decision "to bring in a panel of so-called experts on critical race theory." Deon added that CRT is not taught in K-12 classrooms.

Critical race theory is an academic framework developed by legal scholars that examines America's history through the lens of racism.

"It is widely recognised by the vast majority of experts that bringing CRT into the K to 12 classroom is just as outlandish as bringing calculus to the first-grade classroom," Deon told the board's members, according to a video posted on Twitter.

"Neither idea is viable or credible. Therefore, it is asinine to ban CRT when it isn't even taught in any K through 12 classroom in the United States of America," Deon added. "Your continued blatant, willful ignorance of the Black experience in this country is not only shameful but also detrimental to the education and growth of our children."

Another video posted on Twitter showed what happened after Deon reported that a white woman had told him to leave the country following his remarks.

"Chaos erupted when a Trustee tried removing the man NOT the racist woman," the user who tweeted the video wrote.

In the clip, Deon can be heard saying that the woman had told him "if I feel that way, why don't I get out of the country?"

Board president Joseph Komrosky tells him it is his "first warning" and that he would be asked to leave if he is given a second.

"She said, 'get out of the country,'" Deon then shouts. "She told me to get out of the country. My family has been here since August 16, 1619."

"Sir, that's enough," Komrosky then says, before asking for the man to be escorted from the building.

That prompted booing from the audience, and some can be heard calling for the woman to be removed instead.

The panelist then tells the audience that he would ask everyone to leave. "We need order in the building or I'll let everybody leave," he said.

Board member Allison Barclay told Newsweek that she objected at this point. In the video, she can be heard saying, "if this woman said that to him, she needs to be excused."

The crowd then begins loudly calling for the woman's removal, chanting "get her out."

Barclay said that she asked Komrosky "to also remove the woman who had made a horrible remark to the man.

"It was a sad day seeing our community so divided on such a non-issue in our district that was contrived to push forward a political agenda and distract from our true work, which is providing high-quality education and learning in our award-winning schools," Barclay added.

Newsweek has contacted Deon for comment via Instagram and emailed the members of the school district's governing board.