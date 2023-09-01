Auburn's Hugh Freeze Era Officially Begins Saturday vs UMass

Hugh Freeze might've gotten hired by Auburn athletic director John Cohen as the 31st head football coach in the Tigers' 129-year history as a program on November 28, 2022, but his actual first day on the job is Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium when Auburn hosts UMass to open the 2023 season.

"I'm really excited game week is here. Obviously, a lot of work goes into getting to this point, but we finally know that this Saturday will be real this time. We have to find out what the reveal party shows," Freeze told reporters Monday during his press conference to preview the UMass game. "This is exciting and our kids are ready. I think our staff is ready and excited about getting into a normal week and I'm really excited about my first experience running out in Jordan-Hare Stadium. I think that's going to be phenomenal and exciting."

Freeze arrived at Auburn after coaching at Liberty University from 2019-22, hoping to reignite a fanbase fractured in the aftermath of Bryan Harsin's tumultuous tenure as the Tigers' head coach.

Head football coach Hugh Freeze of the Auburn Tigers during the second half of their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Neville Arena on January 07, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. Freeze will coach his first game as the Auburn football coach against UMass at Jordan-Hare. Michael Chang/Getty

Freeze came through on his promise to start in the trenches to field a team capable of competing in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers struggled to run the ball effectively last season and languished in pass protection. Auburn's offensive line had several injuries last season and never found a rhythm.

Offensive linemen Avery Jones (East Carolina), Dillon Wade (Tulsa), Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky), and Jaden Muskrat (Tulsa) are part of a transfer portal class that 247sports ranked as No. 2 in the country behind Colorado with new head football coach Deion Sanders.

Freeze feels the additions in the portal and returning linemen Kam Stutts, Tate Johnson, and Jeremiah Wright will show improvement starting Saturday against the Minutemen.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we're going to have a decent offensive line," Freeze said after spring football. "In this league, you can have a decent one and still look bad sometimes because the defensive lines are so talented. But there's no question in my mind we've made improvements from last year to this year."

Payton Thorne transferred to Auburn after spring football. The former Michigan State quarterback won the starting job in fall camp over returning starter Robby Ashford and sophomore Holden Geriner.

Thorne comes to Auburn after throwing 49 career TD passes on 524-860 (.609) passing for 6,494 yards in 29 career games (223.9 ypg), including 26 career starts (16-10 record) as the Michigan State quarterback. His ability to adapt to football in the SEC will go a long way in determining how quickly the Tigers can compete against foes like No. 5 LSU, No. 4 Alabama, and defending national champion and No.1 ranked UGA.

"It's important to him, and he is constantly studying, and I sure hope that translates into his decision-making come Saturday now that we are not just running stuff against our defense," Freeze said. "Now you honestly get the game plan and say, 'Now Payton, I would expect you see this and get it right.' He takes great pride in that, so I think that is the most impressive thing. He wants to have the middle part of the game plan totally down."

Freeze has done a lot of work building a buzz around the program by signing talented players in the portal, establishing relationships with boosters, and connecting with alumni. He's hit the ground running in high school recruiting, which even in the era of the transfer portal is the lifeblood of any successful program. He also knows the only way to keep the goodwill flowing is by winning and that path starts this weekend against UMass.

"There's always a fear you have of not quite being sure how a new team that we've put together ever since we've been here, and now they're about to get out there in front of 88,000 and a loud crowd," Freeze said during Monday's press conference. "How will we handle all our emotions? Will it cause us to have a foolish penalty here or there? Things like that you can't do and win games. I just hope it's a clean game for us."

How to watch Auburn vs. UMass

Freeze's debut will get the national TV treatment Saturday, September 2. Fans who aren't caught in the middle of Disney's dispute with Spectrum Cable can watch the 3:30 ET kickoff from Jordan-Hare Stadium on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony calling the action.

UMass impressive in Week 0

UMass defeated New Mexico State last weekend in Week 0 action. The win is a confidence booster for head coach Dan Brown's squad.

Former four-star recruit and Clemson quarterback Taisun Phommachanh rushed for a touchdown and had 284 all-purpose yards in the upset 41-30 on the road against the Aggies. He threw for 192 yards on 10-for-17 passing effort and ran for 96 yards. UMass on defense forced three turnovers against New Mexico State and Isaiah Rutherford returned an interception for a touchdown.

The win was a good start for UMass, but it also gives Auburn an advantage of seeing the game film of their opponent. Freeze is familiar with Brown because Liberty beat UMass during Brown's first season back as the Minutemen head coach.

Despite a 1-11 record last season, the Minutemen finished No. 9 nationally in fewest passing yards allowed and were 54th in total defense. This could present a challenge for Thorne and the Auburn receivers in their first game together.

Auburn could counter by attacking the UMass run defense, which was one of the worst in college football last season. Tiger running back Jarquez Hunter rushed for 688 yards and seven touchdowns last season and leads a deep running back room.

Betting info for Auburn vs. UMass

The Tigers head into Saturday's game as heavy favorites. DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday has Auburn favored by 35 points with the over/under being 51.5 points.