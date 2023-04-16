Audio Recordings Are 'Devastating' for Fox News and Trump: Kirschner

Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that the audio recordings between a Fox News producer and a Trump campaign official are "devastating" for both parties in the ongoing lawsuit between Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News.

Dominion Voting Systems launched its suit against the conservative network alleging that it supported former President Donald Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen due to widespread voter fraud, while allegedly knowing they were untrue. Text messages released as part of the $1.6 billion lawsuit also revealed that some of the conservative network's hosts and executives were casting doubt on the former president's election fraud claims, while programs on the network suggested they were credible.

The lawsuit also alleges that Fox News hosts parroted Trump's and his allies' baseless claims that Dominion "flipped" votes from Trump to President Joe Biden, delivering him victories in key swing states.

A Fox News media spokesperson told Newsweek last month that the Dominion's case is built on an "unsupported" view of the defamation law, and that the case is centered around press freedom and freedom of speech.

The City of Detroit Department of Elections performs a Public Accuracy Test of their equipment, which is made by Dominion Voting Systems, on July 28, 2022. Inset, former President Donald Trump is seen on Friday in Indianapolis. Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said on Sunday that the audio recordings between a Fox News producer and a Trump campaign official are "devastating" for both parties. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) / (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"Dominion's lawsuit has always been more about what will generate headlines than what can withstand legal and factual scrutiny, as illustrated by them now being forced to slash their fanciful damages demand by more than half a billion dollars after their own expert debunked its implausible claims," the spokesperson said at the time.

While speaking on The Legal Breakdown podcast, Kirschner was asked about the audio recording between the Fox News producer and the Trump campaign official. In the audio, the Trump campaign official said that the voting machines were looked at and there was no physical issue with them, according to the secretary of state's audit. It is unclear from the audio which secretary of state the campaign official is talking about.

Kirschner then responded, "For Fox, it's from bad to worse. It really does feel like with all of this evidence showing that Fox was not only reckless in its broadcasting, but it was just intentionally broadcasting false information. And there are any number of recorded conversations that support that conclusion."

Kirschner continued: "When you have Trump campaign officials admitting that they didn't have any evidence of fraud in the Georgia election as a result of the Dominion voting machines, we heard reporting that Jack Smith has expanded his probe into Donald Trump and Trump's criminal associates for the crime of wire fraud, and I think this recording plays into that."

In episode 50 of #TheLegalBreakDown we take on the Dominion v. Fox defamation suit & how audio recordings are devastating not only to Fox but to Trump in connection with Jack Smith’s wire fraud investigation. I’d call that a win-win. @briantylercohen https://t.co/hf3VcdvcRv — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 16, 2023

The audio recording, which is from December 2020, was released by Abby Grossberg, a former Fox News producer, and aired on MSNBC.

Grossberg is suing Fox News, alleging that she was "bullied, intimidated and coerced" into giving misleading testimony in the Dominion case. Fox has denied her allegation, which it described as "patently false."

The trial begins on Monday and is expected to last six weeks. In a statement sent to Newsweek on Sunday via email, a Dominion spokesperson said, "In the coming weeks, we will prove Fox spread lies causing enormous damage to Dominion. We look forward to trial."

Newsweek has reached out to Fox News via email for comment.