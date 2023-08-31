Aunt Prioritizing Her 'Hobbies' Over Attending Family Wedding Splits Views

A large party to celebrate the love of two people that includes all of their most important friends and family members shouldn't really be a complicated affair—but rarely does a wedding go off without at least one hitch.

One Reddit user described their wedding guest from hell, who also happened to be a family member.

In the post published in the Mildly Infuriating Reddit community, user owiesss explained that after finding out about their engagement, and before invitations had been sent out, their aunt "went out of her way" to tell the couple that whatever date they chose to have their wedding she would be staying home to enjoy her "hobbies" and would be making a quilt instead.

"My aunt never treated me well as a kid so I'm not surprised she's bailing on us to do something she can do 364 days in the year. I'm not hurt, I'm just astonished," said the OP.

In an update, the OP explained that "there's a life time worth of a lot more to the story," making the shocking the revelation that after their sister announced her engagement to another woman, her aunt allegedly used "homophobic slurs" and refused to attend their wedding as well.

"Life happens, and absolutely nobody should be forced or coerced into attending an event they don't feel comfortable going to" wrote the OP. "I'm sure there will be some family from both sides that won't be able to attend for one reason or another, and that's ok.

"It's not the invitation decline that's mildly infuriating to me," she added. "We actually haven't sent our invitations yet as we've only recently announced our engagement, it's the fact that she called me after finding out about our engagement to tell me she would be staying home to quilt specifically on whatever date we choose to plan our wedding on."

The national average cost of a wedding in the U.S. in 2022 was $30,000, according to the Knot, a $2,000 increase on 2021, and a large price to pay for unwanted guests.

Newsweek spoke to Rima Barakeh, a wedding expert and the deputy editor of Hitched.co.uk, about how to navigate difficult family members during wedding planning.

"Family members and close friends not being able to attend your wedding - for whatever reason - is always going to be upsetting for a couple.

"When there's an unavoidable clash, or a situation that just cannot be helped, it's usually easier for couples to understand and get over the fact that people close to them will be missing at their wedding, but trivial reasons and clashes that can be avoided are a much harder pill for people to swallow,

"However, it's really important that couples planning a wedding shift their focus onto the people who are coming, who are making an effort and who are able to be there for them on their special day.

"Wedding planning can be stressful at times, it's part-in-parcel of the process, and what couples don't need is anything additional adding to their stress or apprehension about the day itself.

"One thing we can almost always guarantee, is that on your wedding day, you will spend much more energy enjoying the day with those who came, than worrying or being angry about those who didn't.

"Throughout the process, and on the day itself, you want to surround yourself with as many positive and supportive people as you possibly can, so keep that front of mind when dealing with friends or family members who bring negative or unhelpful issues to the table."

Some users on Reddit supported the OP.

"Lol there's a part of me that might want to miss a wedding to knit but the larger part of me understands that that's not socially acceptable," said one user.

However, many users also supported the aunt's decision.

"It's ok to decline a wedding invitation, especially one from someone who doesn't like you. Quilting can be more important to her than your wedding," commented a user.

"I'm on the aunt's side here! What lots of people who get married don't seem to realise is that just because you think your wedding is the best day ever, for your guests it's just yet another expensive, boring wedding to suffer through," said another.

