Debate as Woman Tells Niece To Talk to Priest Over 'Demon' Baby Girl Name

Internet users have been left baffled after a Reddit user shared their aunt's extreme response to the unusual baby name they've chosen.

Reddit user u/brotherToast13 posted a screen grab of a text exchange with the aunt, who firmly disagrees with the decision to name their baby Lilith.

In the initial message from the aunt, she writes: "Maybe just name her Lily Marie? Please pray about that."

The aunt's problem with the name Lilith is then explained, as a follow up message reads: "I understand that [you] are good people, and [you] don't know the possible horrible negative spiritual effects of a name. I have heard many exorcists speak about this. Please talk to a good priest."

A stock image shows a hand-drawn illustration of Lilith, Queen of Wands. Internet users have been left baffled after a Reddit user shared their aunt's extreme response to the unusual baby name they've chosen. VeraPetruk/Getty Images

The messages continued to arrive from the aunt, who felt her niece was naming her unborn child "after a demon."

According to the popular website The Bump, the name Lilith means belonging to the night. The meaning of the name is derived from the ancient Middle Eastern language Akkadian, with connotations of a demon or a spirit. There is also a mythological history to the name, as The Bump suggests Lilith was said to be the first wife of Adam who was banished from the Garden of Eden because of her disobedience.

The results of a poll by YouGov in 2022 found that five percent of first names are picked because of a religious reference, also accounting for four percent of middle names. The most common reason for choosing a name was just simply liking the way the name sounded, as 30 percent of respondents said that's why their parents chose their first name.

Naming a child after a family member is also a common reason to pick a specific name, 27 percent of respondents saying it was the reason behind their first name, and 43 percent saying it was responsible for their middle name.

The viral Reddit post reveals that the aunt sent four consecutive messages to the OP (original poster), insisting that the name Lilith "can bring harm" to the child, and warning that "parents can curse their children."

Author of Build Your Village, Florence Ann Romano spent 15 years as a nanny and now acts as a childcare advocate. Romano, who encourages parents to feel empowered by her advocacy, has said choosing a baby name is often "a hotly debated topic within families."

Romano told Newsweek: "Whether you're using a family name and need approval to do so, or considering naming your child something more unorthodox, it seems that everyone has an opinion. The bottom line is that you don't owe anyone an explanation or need to ask permission. It's your baby and your choice.

"If people have strong opinions about a name due to religious reasons or concerns, the appropriate course of action would be to keep that to yourself (assuming you and the parents do not subscribe to the same belief system). Imposing your beliefs on others isn't going to change anyone's mind. All it will do is further alienate or isolate."

Romano, who is a member of the Board of Directors at the Children's Research Fund, and a founding member of Sesame Street's Leadership, added that the only time parents should seek approval for their name choice is when it's a family name. Checking if siblings or other relatives are happy with that decision would be courteous.

Since the Reddit post was shared on June 22, it has already generated more than 67,400 votes and more than 14,800 comments. There is plenty of humor among the comments and many Redditors cannot fathom the aunt's need to push her opinion onto the OP.

One comment about the aunt reads: "Why is she hanging out with so many exorcists?"

Another Reddit user wrote: "Maybe her doctor told her to exorcise more?"

Newsweek reached out to u/brotherToast13 for comment via direct message. We could not verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.