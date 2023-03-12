Elderly Nebraska Couple Found Dead Two Months After Going Missing

Robert and Loveda Proctor, from Aurora, Nebraska, went missing in January.

Authorities confirmed on Saturday that they had been found dead in an area about 10 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska.

Autopsies have been ordered and foul play is not suspected, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said.

An elderly couple have been found dead two months after going missing, authorities said.

Robert Proctor, 89, and his wife Loveda, 92, of Aurora, Nebraska, went missing in the middle of January.

As weeks went by without any sign of the couple, their concerned family and police have been appealing for information to locate them.

On Saturday, authorities confirmed that the couple had been found dead in an area about 10 miles northeast of Kearney, Nebraska.

"Bob and Loveda have been found. They are in heaven watching over us," their granddaughter Laci Fleming posted in a Facebook group dedicated to finding the Proctors.

In a post marking two months since her grandparents went missing, Fleming wrote: "Grandma and grandpa have ALWAYS been there for our family in tough times, as well as the best of times.

"They are the most supportive, loving people. I'm so proud they are my grandparents. They've never given up on us, we'll NEVER give up on them."

Fleming described her grandfather as a proud veteran who "loves this country so much that he served 21 years for us." A social butterfly, he had the best laugh and biggest heart, she wrote.

Fleming described her grandmother as beautiful, very caring and someone who "always had all the answers."

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the couple was found on Saturday after a citizen called about a vehicle that was stuck on a minimum maintenance road north of 100th and Keystone Road on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies located the vehicle and confirmed that it belonged to the Proctors, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office wrote that two adults were found deceased in the area of the scene, and a preliminary investigation identified them as Robert and Loveda Proctor.

A cause of death was not released, but the sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected. Autopsies have been ordered by the Buffalo County Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation into the deaths is ongoing, and includes the sheriff's office, Aurora Police Department, and Kearney Police Department.

Aurora police officers said the couple's blue 2007 Chrysler Pacifica was seen on video heading east from Giltner at around 10:30 p.m. on January 11. The officers added that there was no evidence to show the Proctors had returned to Aurora since then. Grand Island Police Department posted that officers confirmed a sighting of the couple in their Chrysler Pacifica in Grand Island at 8:15 p.m. that day.

On February 10, Aurora police officers said they had confirmed a sighting of the couple on January 12. Video surveillance showed the Proctors were at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 in Hastings at around 1 a.m. before traveling west from there.

