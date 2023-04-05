Tragic Past of Austin Lake Where 3 Drowned in a Month: 'Like a Horror Movie'

In just over a month, three bodies have been found dead after drowning in Lady Bird Lake, in Austin, Texas, according to authorities. These deaths have reinvigorated calls for greater preventative drowning measures in the areas.

Friends and family of one of the victims have spoken out about the importance of new measures being introduced in order to stop this from happening in the future.

A statement by the Austin Police Department dismissed speculation into these deaths and said at this point they have no evidence that the incidents are connected and said no foul play is suspected. Newsweek contacted the Austin Texas Press Department, who declined to comment further.

The latest death that was confirmed was of 33-year-old Jonathan Honey who was found Saturday, April 1.

In this aerial view from a drone, residents paddle board and kayak in Lady Bird Lake on May 20, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Three bodies have been pulled from Lady Bird Lake in just over a month, sparking greater calls for more precautions around the area. Getty

Honey was last seen at a taco truck near the lake at 2 a.m. on Friday, according to a USA Today report. Honey was visiting Austin from Washington D.C. for a bachelor's party when he separated from his group.

City of Austin Council Member Zo Qadri said he was hopeful that Honey's did not disappear in the same way as 30-year-old drowning victim Jason John.

"I was just completely gutted, and I think there was a little bit, you know, before obviously I was finding out they did find him in the water, you know, I was hopeful."

John went missing from Rainey Street on February 5, according to a CBS Austin report. His body was found in Lady Bird Lake eight days later.

John's family has said these further deaths have only added to their ongoing grief and anguish as they mourn the death of the 30-year-old.

Speaking to CBS Austin, Jason John's mother spoke about how she reacted after hearing another body had been found in the lake. Elsie John said: "I was in disbelief.

"It was like another nightmare. It was like watching a horror movie or something, you know and I experienced, you know, like reliving the experience of losing Jason again."

A family friend of John's, Nisha Paraaadavil, added: "We've living a horror movie, and I just feel like, yeah, we're in a horror movie. It brought back everything."

The other body that was found in the lake, on March 5, has not been identified by police and authorities have not released further details about the case.

After John's body was pulled from the lake, new fences and warning signs were put up to prevent people from accidentally stumbling into the water. In addition to this, new lighting has been installed in the area, but the families have said more needs to be done.

Friend and co-worker of John, Josh Gale, also called on people to be more cautious to prevent similar incidents.

"If you're trying to go home, if you're trying to just get tacos, have a friend with you.

"It's something that has always been preached to us from our younger college days. Just don't be out alone."