Escaping Puppy Proves Why She's Going to Be a 'Handful' in Hilarious Clip

By
A video of a puppy that managed to escape from its pen has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip posted by @thefluffyposse had 3.3 million views at the time of writing.

The footage showed a mini Australian shepherd dog sitting on top of a small drawer unit, overlooking an empty playpen scattered with toys, a dog bed and a potty training pad.

Loud yelps were heard from the pup as a voice in the clip asked: "Could someone explain to me how I got home and found her up there, when she should have been in here?"

A caption posted with the clip read: "She's gonna be a handful..."

Australian shepherd puppy sitting on blanket.
A stock image of an Australian shepherd dog sitting on a blanket. A video of an Australian shepherd puppy that managed to escape her pen while the owner was away has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The pup's crafty escape in the latest viral clip is unsurprising as Australian shepherd dogs are "remarkably intelligent, quite capable of hoodwinking an unsuspecting novice owner," says the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry.

Crate training is an important part of puppy training because being able to relax when confined is "an important life skill for puppies and dogs," veterinarian Ellen Lindell and Monique Feyrecilde, a licensed veterinary technician, said in an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains.

Similar to a crib or a playpen for a child, a crate for a pet is meant to be a safe space, associated with resting and sleeping, they said.

Lindell and Feyrecilde advised consulting with your veterinarian before continuing with crate training if your pup tries to escape, does not settle, salivates or persists in barking or whining.

In another article on crate training, Battle Ground Veterinary Clinic in Indiana said: "Crating and confinement training are not cruel and when done properly most pets derive comfort and security from their crate. Often the crate and bed can be brought along during travel, allowing the pet to have a 'home away from home.'

"Make sure your dog is receiving plenty of healthy exercise and interaction. Extended periods of confinement are not healthy for animals. Confinement is not intended to be continuous or represent the majority of any pet's time budget," it added.

@thefluffyposse

She’s gonna be a handful….. #dog #aussie #puppy #dogsofinstagram #cute #escape #doglover #miniaussie #australianshepherd #miniaustralianshepherd

♬ original sound - Haven, Thor & Ahsoka

The puppy in the latest viral clip has delighted users on TikTok.

In a comment that got 10,300 likes, user kristiemcatee1 wrote: "It's an Australian Shepherd you got out thunk lol [laugh out loud]."

Referring to the pup's yelps in the video, user BriReko said: "She's telling you all about it" in a comment that got 23,400 likes.

User saramack2215 said: "Ahhhhh an Australian Shepherd, pretty sure that is your first and final warning about how things are going to be forever more."

Chubb2022 said: "Oh lord the Aussie puppy stage is a scary time..."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

