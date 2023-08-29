The digital age has changed how consumers see brands — today, in addition to the product itself, there is an expectation that the organization delivering that service is authentic, transparent and consistent. The first step toward business-wide authenticity begins at the top. Leaders have a powerful influence, and their actions and choices will filter down to the other members and elements of the entire organization.

Authentic marketing leaders, for example, will create campaigns that enhance brand reputation, attracting customers and earning the praise of stakeholders. With customers constantly bombarded with advertisements, authentic leadership can profoundly impact a business' marketing success, enhance its brand reputation and boost employee performance. In fact, an analysis of workers in different sectors revealed that there is a statistically significant positive relationship between authentic leadership and employee workplace performance.

While building an authentic brand may seem like a tall order in today's highly-critical and cynical culture (online, especially), many businesses have successfully embodied these values in their marketing efforts, fostering trust with customers and shareholders.

What is Authentic Leadership?

Authentic leaders are passionate about their work and that of others in the organization. They go out of their way to make real connections, listen to criticism and promote employee growth and advancement. These leaders also possess integrity, meaning they don't compromise on their values. Calm and level-headed, authentic leaders don't become discouraged when plans change. They are always ready to correct-course when necessary. Additionally, authentic leaders have a high degree of emotional intelligence and self-awareness.

In marketing, an authentic leader is someone true to their brand's values (which must align with their personal beliefs) and uses those to build meaningful connections with customers and stakeholders. Before launching a new campaign or strategy, they strive to ensure that the messaging always supports their brand's pre-established core values. A truly authentic marketing leader is consistent — they don't copy competitors just because the market supports a new fad or trend.

Authentic marketing leaders are likewise open, honest and transparent when communicating with employees, customers and stakeholders. They speak candidly, never sugar-coating failures. An ideal marketing leader takes responsibility and will demonstrate a desire to learn from their mistakes or shortcomings. If a business suffered a long-lasting outage that disrupted services, leadership must acknowledge the failure and articulate steps to stop it from happening again.

The Impact of Authentic Leadership on Revenue and Brand Reputation

With customers constantly bombarded with advertisements, authentic leadership can profoundly impact a business' marketing success and enhance its brand reputation. In fact, research shows that companies with authentic leaders outperform their peers by 3%-5% on average. Authentic leadership-driven marketing also helps brands boost engagement and loyalty and enhance reputation and credibility with their customers that connect through shared values. Simultaneously, authentic leaders improve stakeholder relations while fostering retention among team members, empowering marketing efforts to cut through the noise and stand out for their target audiences.

Patagonia is an example of an organization that embraced authentic leadership, boosting customer loyalty and brand reputation via compelling and authentic marketing initiatives. True to his mission of creating quality products through sustainable means, Yvon Chouinard, the brand's owner, announced last year that he would donate 98% of the company's shares to a nonprofit trust aimed at persevering the planet. Customer perception soared, with 42% of adults aware of Patagonia reporting that they were more likely to purchase its products in the future.

Building Authenticity in Marketing Leadership

There are habits and strategies that marketing leadership can adopt to express authenticity effectively to their company and the public. First and foremost, marketing leadership must align their decision-making, campaigns and organizational practices with the company's values and purpose. If the brand lacks a set of values or mission, the onus is on the marketing leaders to create and adhere to them.

The next step is to lead by example — otherwise, teams won't adopt these values into their everyday thinking. Marketing leaders should embody the company's core values and "practice what they preach" to set the tone for the team. Another way to promote authenticity is by instilling a culture of trust and transparency; for example, leaders can stress the importance of honesty when communicating internally and externally with stakeholders.

Another way of building a team that embraces authenticity is hiring those who naturally align with the brand values. These employees are typically more engaged with the company's success and are motivated to innovate. At the same time, marketing leaders must listen and learn from staff and clients who might not agree with the brand's values. Leaders may also experience resistance to change from stakeholders, particularly in balancing transparency and confidentiality.

Crafting a Story for the Future

The best marketing campaigns of all time tell moving and emotional stories to win customers. They don't rely solely on the flashiness of their product or services. In the same way, authentic leaders can, much like Patagonia and many others, position their values and authenticity as part of their larger brand narrative.

With Millennials and Gen Z, almost 140 million people, gradually occupying a larger portion of consumers, marketing leaders must make authenticity and integrity central elements of their brand story. Even if the business isn't there yet, leaders can evaluate their own leadership style and take steps today to incorporate authenticity into their everyday practices.