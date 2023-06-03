Author's Scathing Takedown of 'The View' Sparks Furious Debate

Author Megan Stack has written about what she believes to an increased paucity of varied opinions in the ABC talk show The View, and it has sparked a debate online.

Social media users took note after Stack published an article describing how the daytime talk show, which draws in millions of daily viewers, had "narrowed" recently. The reactions ranged from fans defending The View, to people agreeing with Stack, suggesting it was representative of a nationwide issue.

Stack is an opinion writer and author of Women's Work and Every Man in This Village is a Liar. She aired her own views about the show in a guest essay for The New York Times, "The View Has Narrowed," which was published on Friday.

In the article, she describes how the debates on The View feel more one-sided than they used to. "The co-hosts don't argue nearly enough," Stack wrote, "At least, not substantively. Not anymore."

"The View" hosts (L-R) Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar, and Sherri Shepherd pictured together in January 2009. A recent op-ed written by Megan Stack has sparked debate after she suggested the show isn't what it used to be. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Stack, who admits to being a regular "Viewer," recalled a 2007 debate between Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell about "torture, morality and America's reputation abroad." The debate was fiery but ended on a positive note as Stack recalled: "'I think you're wrong,' Ms. O'Donnell told Ms. Hasselbeck. 'I still love you, but I think you're wrong.'"

"The View isn't like that anymore," Stack noted.

Expanding on that point on Twitter, she praised the two aforementioned hosts for saying "uncomfortable things" which led to the "best discussions."

"Now it's very hard to have that kind of show. You can't subject a bad idea to discussion without getting accused of platforming evil. The ethos is to ignore what you don't like," Stack wrote on Friday, sharing her article. "The View becomes less an exploration, more a choral recitation of acceptable centrist politics."

In the essay, Stack goes further: "And there is no article of agreement more important—lending the show an intoxicating but oddly irreal flavor—as the ladies' absolute disdain for Mr. Trump and, increasingly, anyone who belongs to his party."

A number of people responding to Stack's article, suggested The View was indicative of that state of debate in the country in general.

"When Trump supporters tried overthrowing the government and openly support hate, things changed," @Wiskychef wrote.

Responding to the line "The View isn't like that anymore," @Daveydeg said "the country isn't like that anymore." Another agreed adding "The United States 'isn't like that anymore.'"

"The women on this show spew more hate and vitriol than any group I know of," @TrurthSleuth65 wrote on Twitter. "I doubt this is what Barbara Walters had in mind," they said, referring to the longtime host who passed away in December 2022.

Now it’s very hard to have that kind of show. You can’t subject a bad idea to discussion without getting accused of platforming evil. The ethos is to ignore what you don’t like. The View becomes less an exploration, more a choral recitation of acceptable centrist politics. — Megan K. Stack (@Megankstack) June 2, 2023

Some responded in The View's defense, praising the show for not airing opinions deemed too extreme.

"When the opposing 'View' includes erasing trans people right to exist and re-electing a fascist sexual abuser, yeah not much room for debate there," @AmyEStarkey wrote. "If they have changed, it's a reflection of the absurdity of the political landscape now."

Others, like @davidk42, suggested The View is still up to scratch when it comes to airing opposing viewpoints. "You're kidding me. For television, there is more debate on The View than anywhere else," he said. Another Twitter user added, "Nope, doesn't apply to The View. I watch, there's plenty of debate."

The user @DonKeehotey suggested The View hosts lack the "political" and "general knowledge" to have any in-depth discussions. "Plus, they all try to be funny at times and aren't, even with comments they've obviously prepared beforehand," he wrote.

The View launched in August 1997 and is currently still on the air, deep into its 26th season. Joy Behar is currently the only host to have been present since the beginning. Other longtime co-hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines.