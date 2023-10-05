Are You an 'Authoritative' Dog Owner? These Are the Benefits

An estimated 65 million households in the United States own a dog, so it's no surprise that with so many dog owners, there are plenty of different approaches to parenting a canine companion.

What does it mean to be an authoritative dog owner? And is it a good idea?

"Similarly to human parenting, the authoritative dog parent will be supportive and nurturing while setting rules and guidelines," Caroline Wilkinson, a certified animal behaviorist and the founder of the digital pet coaching service Barket Place, told Newsweek:

"These might be things to keep your dog safe, such as teaching them they can't rush out of the front door, or it might include things like taking food gently," she explained. "Dog guardians will guide their dogs through the learning process in a helpful step-by-step manner, ensuring that plenty of praise and reward is provided."

The way we choose to approach pet ownership can have an impact on our dog's personality, too. A 2022 study by Oregon State University found that dogs with self-professed authoritative owners were the most likely to have secure attachment styles.

Stock images of a woman training her dog. A pet behavior expert has shared the positives and negatives of authoritative dog ownership. Gajus/Getty Images

Dogs with authoritative owners were also highly responsive to social cues and generally preferred being close to their owner when compared to an unfamiliar person, according to the study.

The study divided dogs based on the owner's approach and assessed the canine's performance in cognitive tests. Amazingly, dogs with authoritative owners were most successful in solving a puzzle task.

What Are the Benefits of Authoritative Dog Ownership?

"Many dogs enjoy having the security of knowing what's coming next," Wilkinson told Newsweek. "For example, the routine of their walk and mealtimes. Especially for more anxious dogs, having clear house rules can help them understand what's expected at all times."

The behaviorist said that a positive approach and taking training at the pace of the dog is the best way to help them learn and feel secure.

What Are the Negatives of Authoritative Dog Ownership?

Despite the positives though, authoritative pet parenting might not always be the best thing for your dog.

"If an authoritative dog parent were to put in too many rules and boundaries, they may risk limiting their dog's natural choices—or their ability to have an outlet for natural breed traits such as sniffing for a hound," explained Wilkinson. "If the 'control' element of this type of parenting is taken too far, for example expecting your dog not to stop and sniff to achieve 'perfect' lead walking, then this may limit their welfare needs."

All dogs benefit from being nurtured and supported by their owner, and the dog and human bond is essential to happy pets. When it comes to adopting an authoritative owner style, it may be more suitable for some dogs than others.

"Recent rescue dogs who've not lived with a loving human before may initially find learning new rules and so will need extra time to develop here," said Wilkinson. "Similarly, young puppies can become overwhelmed by too much training at an early age."

