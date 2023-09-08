Authors From Winnie-the-Pooh School Shooting Book Speak Out Amid Outrage

A former police chief and his daughter have explained why they created a safety booklet for children that has sparked debate online among parents.

The cartoon booklet featuring beloved cartoon character Winnie-the-Pooh is titled Stay Safe and teaches children as young as four to "run, hide and fight" if a gunman enters the building.

One parent shared a picture of the booklet on Reddit earlier this week after their pre-kindergarten son came home with the book. On the front page, it read: "If there is danger, let Winnie-the-Pooh and his crew show you what to do!"

Winnie-the-Pooh, a character created by AA Milne, entered the public domain in the U.S. in January 2022, meaning that the characters and setting of the book can legally be shared without permission or fee.

The parent on Reddit was shocked by the booklet that came home, a sentiment shared by others when the booklet was introduced in Texas schools in early 2023.

Pictures of the Stay Safe booklet, written and illustrated by Chief Ken Adcox and his daughter, educator Brittany Adcox-Flores. Praetorian consulting

Teachers dubbed the book "terribly disturbing," and parents at a Dallas elementary school told The New York Times they didn't like it either.

"Damn that's bleak," said one commenter on Reddit, while another said: "This is just sad."

Stay Safe was created by former El Paso Police Chief Ken Adcox and his daughter, educator Brittany Adcox-Flores. They told Newsweek why they created the booklet and what it is designed to do.

"As an educator I am committed to doing anything I can to support our students, and it has been difficult for me to process the horrible acts of violence that continue to occur in our schools across the nation," Adcox-Flores told Newsweek. "The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde in May of last year, and subsequent school shootings involving grade school children, have been especially hard."

Pictures of the internal pages of the Stay Safe booklet. Praetorian consulting

With the number of active shooter incidents on the rise, the father and daughter wanted to do something to help.

"We saw a need to create a resource to teach grade school children how to respond to emergency situations of this nature," explained Adcox-Flores. "The principles of Run, Hide, Fight are recommended by the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and are widely recommended to all. As a result, the Stay Safe booklet was based on these same concepts and was created in our home."

Available in both English and Spanish, the booklet is designed to be part of a larger teaching exercise.

Ken Adcox told Newsweek: "It's important to note that the Stay Safe booklets are met to be taught as part of a complete lesson plan. If taught within a formal school setting, we recommend that schools give parents pre notice of the lesson and allow them to opt their child out if they would like to do so.

"Additionally, the lesson plan walks students through the booklet and provides interactive exercises for students to participate in. For example, physically traveling to the emergency exits nearest their classroom."

Despite backlash, the authors explained that the booklet is designed to help tackle a tough but important subject in schools.

"We sought to tailor a booklet for children that addressed this sensitive topic in an age-appropriate and gentle manner," said Adcox-Flores. "Promoting a safe learning environment is a collaborative effort involving parents, educators, and the wider community. Our only intent is to equip young children with the knowledge they may need should there be a school intrusion and our greatest hope is that this booklet will be considered obsolete in the future."