Autistic Woman Shares the 6 Surprising Signs Usually Ignored in Girls

A TikToker is sharing six subtle signs of autism that are commonly missed, particularly in women.

TikToker Jennifer Lopez (@jenmilo930) was diagnosed with the condition last year at the age of 22, and has been sharing her journey of self-discovery with the internet.

In a clip with almost 30,000 views, the 23-year-old breaks down six lesser-known autism traits that are more common in girls. These include difficulty describing feelings, intense shyness and an unusual attachment to objects or toys.

"It's so important to raise awareness because a lot of autistic women are left undiagnosed," Lopez told Newsweek.

"I'm glad that I can be that person to help others get a diagnosis sooner rather than later."

The Cleveland Clinic describes autism spectrum disorder (ASD)—formerly known as Asperger's Syndrome or autism—as a neurodevelopmental condition that affects the way a person behaves and communicates.

Autistic people often struggle to understand non-verbal communication, such as eye contact or hand gestures, which can lead to trouble forming relationships or interacting with others.

Recognized symptoms include delayed (or non-existent) language development, repetitive behaviors, strict adherence to routines (and distress if a routine is disrupted), sensory issues and intense or atypical interests.

The symptoms vary by individual and present differently by gender. Most ASD research has been conducted on males, which makes it more difficult for women and non-binary people to get diagnosed.

However, the number of women being diagnosed with the condition later in life is on the rise due to increased awareness, according to Very Well Mind.

In the viral clip, Lopez discusses six childhood symptoms she didn't realize were related to her condition, including:

Relying on other children to speak for her at school

Only able to have conversations limited to her topics of interest

Finding it hard to describe and manage her feelings

Being called "quiet" and "shy" in social situations

Being unusually passive

An intense attachment to toys and other objects

Her symptoms began as an infant but became more challenging when she entered school. She struggled with language and underwent speech therapy, and found it difficult to relate to other children.

Certain noises, sounds, clothing materials and food bothered her, and she would have a meltdown if anyone touched her possessions. She believes her diagnosis was missed by her parents and teachers due to her gender.

"I have difficulty with social communication and I prepare conversations before I talk to people," Lopez said.

"When I'm talking to people, millions of things run through my mind and I overthink a lot.

"For example, am I sitting the right way? Am I moving my hands too much?."

Why Are More Boys Diagnosed with Autism Than Girls?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), boys are almost four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

However, Dr. Sharief Taraman—a neurologist and CEO of pediatric behavioral health company Cognoa—said that isn't because autism is more common in males.

"Parents and doctors often miss signs of autism in young girls because of gender biases," he told Newsweek.

He said autism studies have historically enrolled smaller numbers of females—or excluded them altogether—leading to biased diagnostic tools. The result leads to failures in the diagnosis and treatment of women in girls, whose autistic traits often manifest differently.

These missed opportunities for intervention can impact a patient's quality of life, as it's best for autism treatment to begin in childhood when the brain is at "peak neuroplasticity."

Stephen Shore, Clinical Assistant Professor of Education at Adelphi University, said the signs in Lopez's video are consistent with being autistic.

"Not every [autistic person] will have all of these characteristics, but having at least some of them is common," he told Newsweek.

Shore works with education and employment providers to create more opportunities for neurodivergent people. He believes the increased awareness of ASD on TikTok and other platforms is a positive thing.

Lopez said the response to her videos has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans thanking her for being brave and opening up about her struggles. Nevertheless, she wants autistic girls to be diagnosed earlier so they can receive support.

"Autistic females tend to mask more. We copy and pretend to be 'normal' people to fit into society," she said.

"We have to showcase how autism affects both genders. I want to show it's ok to stand out and be different."

'I Relate to These So Much'

Neurodivergent TikTok users found the video relatable, with Luna Pomodoro writing: "That's literally me."

"I'm autistic and I relate to these so much!!" agreed Harmonica <3.

"Yessss, every single one," said Jess.

"The reading speed had be labelled a genius when I was a kid," wrote A.

"Huge noise sensitivity. Anyone?" asked bubma.

"I also twist and touch my hair all the time. Always got told I'm vain about my hair," commented Magda.

While Britt Forster said: "The more I learn the more I'm convinced I have autism."

