Ayesha Curry Accused of Needing 'Attention' After Releasing Skincare Line

Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA star Steph Curry, has been celebrating the launch of her first skincare brand but not everyone has been on the same page when she shared it on social media.

The 34 year old posted a photo of herself on Instagram in which she is surrounded by fruit along with her new skincare products.

Curry wrote alongside the post: "So excited to finally announce Sweet July Skin, a manifestation of my passion and heritage."

The bestselling cookbook author continued: "As you might know, my love for food and cooking has always been a big part of who I am.

Ayesha Curry attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on January 23, 2023. The wife of NBA star Steph Curry has been celebrating the launch of her first skincare brand but not everyone is impressed. Getty Images

"I realized that just like quality ingredients can make a dish extraordinary, they can also work wonders for your skin—from the inside out.

"This has been a deeply personal three-year adventure for me, inspired by the wisdom of my amazing mother and grandmother."

Curry continued: "They've always known the power of Caribbean ingredients and the magic they can bring to our skin.

"So, I took that knowledge and combined nutrient-packed foods like guava, papaya, and lychee seeds to create simple yet effective products that will make your daily skincare routine feel like a self-care retreat.

"Our clean formulas combine the sensorially rich properties of these superfoods with hardworking actives to yield proven, visible results."

The post has received more than 80,000 likes and there were many positive comments.

"Love this!" said one, while another gushed "That is [a] very great picture of u."

However, there were dissenting voices.

One person wrote: "I need attention from guys wah wah wah."

Another troll hit out, commenting: "Steph deserves a good woman. Not you."

A third was just as dismissive, comparing her unfavorably with her Golden State Warriors star husband: "So annoying. Am a big fan of Steph but not you Ayesha. Unlike Steph there is something so fake about you."

The skincare brand has been three and a half years in the making and, when speaking to Vogue, Curry said that she is pleased that time had been taken over it.

She told the fashion magazine: "I'm glad we did play the slow game, because we've gone above and beyond."

Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose for photos at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 29, 2023. Getty Images

Curry also revealed the story behind her naming the lifestyle brand Sweet July.

She said that July is a "month of tremendous joy in my family—my husband and I got married in July, and then all three of our kids just so happened to be born in July."

Curry added: "I just noticed that it would be such a heightened time of joy, and I was like, I wanna feel this amount of joy every single day and why can't I? The small things in life should bring me joy: It doesn't have to be a birthday or an anniversary.

"My morning cup of coffee should bring me this joy, or my skincare routine should bring me this joy, so we created this mantra to like find joy in life's little pleasures."

