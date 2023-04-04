B2B Sales: How to Blend Virtual and In-Person Strategies Successfully

If you peer into most businesses today, you'll likely see leadership doing their best to carefully balance in-person and remote work for their employees. The same drive for balance is happening within B2B sales, with companies trying to navigate forming and managing partnerships in the hybrid world. To land ideal B2B prospects and drive relationship longevity, businesses need to blend pre- and post-pandemic sales strategies.

The Pre-Pandemic B2B Sales Process

Before the pandemic, most B2B selling was conducted in person. Initial meetings were about discovery so sales professionals could get a sense of the prospect's current situation and immediate needs before drafting a vision of an improved future together.

The biggest benefit of in-person sales was that the sales professional could use all their senses before, during, and after the meetings to understand the client's culture, needs, and motivations. They could directly observe body language to see how individuals reacted to topics and readily identify hot spots. Being able to physically see and recognize the brand's persona allowed sales professionals to create unique proposals tailored to the firm's core values and investment interests.

The benefits of in-person sales, however, were not limited to the seller. In-person meetings also allowed the prospect to get a better read on the potential new supplier; they could pick up on queues that ultimately built mutual trust. In-person meetings naturally allowed buyers to form opinions about the people who may become their future business partners.

Accommodating a Virtual World

When COVID-19 hit, sales teams suddenly had to convert their in-person sales efforts to a virtual landscape. That shift brought some benefits, such as improved time management and travel efficiency, but it also meant that participants were limited in what they could see and hear from their virtual interactions.

To compensate for this deficiency, B2B sales professionals had to be more disciplined and innovative to garner the information they'd normally gather in person. That meant advancing diligence activities and market research, leveraging relationships in adjacent industries to get to know the prospect better, and extending the reach deeper inside the firm.

At the same time, sales teams were more proactive about ensuring that environmental elements of digital meetings left a good impression on the prospect. Investments in quality cameras and backdrops were more important to establish a solid reputation. This also meant that sellers had to focus on best practices, including:

Shorter-duration meetings to thwart virtual fatigue

Integration of one or more collaboration tools (such as thought prompts and polls) to stimulate interactivity

Intentional, planned pauses to ensure discussions were not one-sided

Creative ways to "break bread" together, such as a virtual coffee

Opening meetings by asking new participants to explain their role in delivering on their company's strategic priorities or core values

The New Norm Is Hybrid

Today, the pre- and post-pandemic worlds of B2B sales are blending. We won't return to pre-pandemic standards of sales engagement, but we also won't be working exclusively in a virtual world. It's not unusual for sales teams to schedule in-person meetings to gather more intimate information about the prospect, but you won't always know who will be present for those meetings.

For example, when a salesperson arrives, they may discover that an important decision maker is unexpectedly at a different office or using a remote day and plans to join digitally. When this happens, professionals can use their senses to interact with those in the room but need to do so without alienating or disengaging the virtual participants (and vice-versa), or else run the risk of overlooking an important stakeholder, missing critical information, or over-valuing the wrong resources.

In short, sales professionals must be agile and nimble to rapidly adapt to what the environment calls for.

Like so many aspects of sales, in-person meetings are important to the success of the engagement, but you may have to negotiate for it. Here are some tips to help you rationalize the in-person meeting request:

Be intentional. If your prospect's firm has remote members and in-person participation is unpredictable, weigh the value of in-person vs. virtual. Consider the benefits and the likelihood of attendance. Virtual calls are generally sufficient for intro calls, reviews of follow-up deliverables, periodic check-ins, and other meetings limited to a few participants. Be firm but realistic. If in-person attendance for the given sales stage is mission-critical, push for it. Make it worth their while to be there live. Use quid pro quo to negotiate what will be virtual and what won't. You might have a virtual fact-gathering meeting, and in exchange, your prospect may agree to reviewing the output analysis in person. Be ready for the unexpected. Always know what conferencing platform is preferred, and have a virtual meeting lined up so you can rapidly adapt if a participant goes virtual. Be creative and inclusive. Use props and physical artifacts that support your in-person presentations. Translate those items to virtual ones using custom graphics or tools such as digital whiteboards to keep everyone engaged in active discussions.

Efficiency and Stronger Relationships Are Both Yours to Claim

Although the days of in-person B2B sales meetings had their advantages, COVID-19 forced sales teams to quickly embrace the digital techniques they had been experimenting with. In fact, research from Gartner predicts that 80 percent of B2B sales interactions will be conducted over digital channels by 2025.

Combining approaches results in a hybrid experience that ensures you're more efficient without sacrificing learning and engagement. For the highest success, stay flexible, prepare for technological requirements and uncertainties, be intentional about presenting a consistent brand image, and continuously reevaluate which type of meeting is sufficient to meet the objectives of the sales process.

When done right, blending in-person and virtual B2B sales processes can help your pipeline thrive.