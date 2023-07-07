Baby Born With Extremely Rare Condition Goes Home After 2 Years in Hospital

A baby born with an extremely rare genetic disorder is finally home after almost 2 years in a hospital.

The boy, named Noah, suffers with ATR-X Syndrome, an X-linked intellectual disability.

His parents, Carly and Reece from Halesowen U.K., were told the child suffered with the disorder while the mother, 21, was pregnant, according to a news release. That is when he was transferred to Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"We were overjoyed to find out we were pregnant with our first son Noah. For our first two scans, everything seemed fine, but on our third scan, we were told he had club foot in his left foot," Reece, 22, said in the release.

So doctors ordered some testing and eventually diagnosed the unborn child with ATR-X Syndrome.

Stock image of a baby's feet. A baby born with an extremely rare genetic disorder is finally home after almost 2 years in a hospital. iStock / Getty Images

"It was difficult to hear," the father said. "ATR-X was only recently discovered and there is not much research about it. We joined many ATR-X syndrome groups, but we soon found out that Noah had the most profound case that doctors in the UK have ever seen."

Shortly after the baby was born, he was incubated so doctors could keep a close eye on him. But his condition worsened quickly.

"From that day onwards, Noah has been in and out of intensive care, and has been in hospital most of his life," Reece said.

During his two years in the hospital, Noah had five procedures to manage the condition. And now he is well enough to go home to his family.

"Noah is finally back home with us and it feels like a miracle," Reece said. "He will soon be 2 years old and in that time he has only been at home two months. But thanks to all the support of the doctors and teams at the Children's Hospital, he is laughing and smiling and back home with us. We are over the moon."

ATR-X Syndrome was discovered 30 years ago. Noah has been identified as the most severe case of the condition in the U.K. The condition manifests with distinctive craniofacial features, according to the National Institute of Health. It also causes a delay in development and intellectual problems.

Noah's condition caused many complications. He has a cleft palate and a chronic lung condition. He also has problems with his heart so he needs regular medication.

"We just want to thank everyone in the hospital who has treated Noah, and that's many people," Carly said.