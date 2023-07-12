Adorable Calf Enjoying Morning Cuddles on the Couch Melts Hearts Online

Most people enjoy morning cuddles with their cat, dog, or possibly some sort of rodent, but how about a baby cow?

In a TikTok video, with over 610,000 views and posted by the account @two.coos, Zeke the baby cow can be seen clambering onto a sofa on the front porch next to his owner on a beautiful sunny morning.

"Morning routine," reads the caption. In a previous video, the baby cow's owner revealed that Zeke "had a rough start at life."

A stock image of a baby cow. An adorable baby cow who had a rocky start now loves morning cuddles on the porch. Leila Melhado/Getty Images

"Weighing only 15lbs, couldn't stand, walk or eat on his own," the text on the video reads. "We didn't think he'd make it through the night, or the next, or the next after that." The calf can be seen struggling to stand up, and then snuggling on the sofa with his owners. "He's a fighter!" the video text states.

"I've created a monster with him lol. He's so spoiled and thinks he can come in the house anytime he wants. He has no idea how to cow," the user commented.

Many users expressed a desire to adopt a rescue cow off the back of the TikTok video, but it's important to know what you're getting yourself into before you adopt a bovine companion.

Having a cow is a long-term commitment and they can typically live up to 18-22 years. "Be sure you have the time for such a commitment, and have a substitute caretaker ready to take over during vacations and illnesses," according to the animal resource website Hobby Farms, which quotes the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in New York.

It's important to make sure you have the money and the resources to provide everything you need to make a cow happy.

"Cows drink up to 20 gallons of water per day, more during summer," according to the website. "The holding container must be large and cleaned regularly. Keep pastures free of toxic weeds, and locate a supplier for hay if you're not growing your own. Salt blocks should also be available to them."

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"That's the life right there baby cow next to you on a nice porch," said one user.

"How do I incorporate a calf into my morning routine? Instructions are a bit unclear," commented another user.

"So sweet but what going to happen when the calf is grown and the poor thing is too heavy for the couch," asked a third user.

Newsweek reached out to the user via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.