Newborn Donkey Demanding Hugs From Woman on Farm Melts Hearts

Baby animals are cute, fact. Some may be more so than others, but most animal lovers would agree that young and baby creatures are adorable and bring a lot of joy.

In a video posted on July 2 to TikTok by Lauren Denny, she said a new baby donkey has been born at her farm in Oklahoma, Simply Country Farm.

"I can't even, she's so cute," says Denny in the video, "I think I need to keep her forever." The pure white baby donkey with black tipped ears, whom Denny said they might name Snow or Ivory, can be seen walking right up to Denny, demanding hugs and butt scratches, tail wagging the whole time.

A mother and baby donkey. A woman has documented the birth of another donkey at her farm in Oklahoma in a viral video, and the animal is already a character. Saddako/Getty Images

Lots of people dream of leaving the concrete jungle and settling down on some land in the countryside. However, if you're not lucky enough to inherit land like Denny, prohibitive land costs in the U.S. may mean that dream never becomes a reality. House prices have been skyrocketing in recent years in the U.S., and raw land prices have also been on the up. Land commands an average of $17,474 per acre in the country, according to data from landsearch.com, with Oklahoma averaging around $8,220 per acre, which is actually at the lower end of the scale.

New Jersey came in as the most expensive state to buy land by the acre, according to landsearch.com, at $99,226 per acre, with Rhode Island a close second at $92,310, and Delaware third at $89,551. New Mexico was the cheapest state in the U.S. at $5,342. So, if you're thinking about giving it all up and raising baby donkeys, that might be the place to start.

On the farm website, Denny says that she and her husband, Ben, are first-generation ranchers and farmers. "Moving from Idaho in 2020, their two kids, and Lauren's parents picked up their lives and moved to Oklahoma to learn to farm. The ranch has been in Lauren's family for seven generations, over the years it has worn down and now the family is taking it on to restore the land back to a regenerative state and inviting the community to come and experience the country along with them."

Users in the comments loved the baby donkey, with the video already receiving more than 160,000 views and 20,000 likes in 24 hours.

"Coming from a vet student who treated everything, donkeys are the BEST," wrote one. "I have the same reaction when I see any animal ever," posted another. "We demand to see all the baby donkeys together please," commented a third.

"I thought you were overreacting until I saw her for myself," read one reply.

Newsweek has reached out to Lauren Denny via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.