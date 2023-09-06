News

MAGA Calls for Boycott After Gun Safe Company Complies With FBI Warrant

By Natalie Venegas
News Gun rights Boycott Consumerism

After complying with an FBI warrant and providing access to a safe, popular gun safe manufacturer Liberty Safe faced backlash from conservatives.

In a statement on Wednesday, Liberty Safe said it was asked by the FBI on August 30 for the access code to a safe, supplying it to the bureau after receiving proof of a warrant.

"Our company's protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to a property," the company said. "After receiving the request, we received proof of the valid warrant, and only then did we provide them with an access code."

The safe belongs to Nathan Hughes, 34, of Arkansas, who has been charged with felony civil disorder and several misdemeanors in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

The company added that it was unaware of any details surrounding the case and that it has repeatedly denied requests for access codes when a warrant wasn't present.

Worker restocks gun
A worker restocks handguns at Davidson Defense in Orem, Utah. Liberty Safe, a manufacturer of gun safes, on Wednesday received backlash from conservatives after announcing it provided the FBI with an access code to a safe. Getty Images

Some conservatives threatened to return or cancel their orders for safes from the business following the announcement.

Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, said in a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, that Liberty Safe should have done more to fight the warrant.

"Liberty Safe is an enemy to gun owners. They could have fought the warrant—like Apple did—instead they buckled and bent over. Your guns are not safe with @libertysafeinc Boycott. Ridicule. Ruin their company," Kirk said.

The backlash toward the company arrives after a continual push from consumers as they stop shopping at businesses that don't align with their values.

The most notable recent boycotts have been waged against Bud Light and Target, as the LGBTQ+ community was featured in the brand's ad campaigns, which triggered conservative consumers.

Others, however, such as Elon Musk, defended Liberty Safe in a post on his X platform.

"I think we're going too far with these Jan 6th sentence lengths, especially given other crimes that aren't being prosecuted at all, but Liberty Safe had no choice here and are not to blame," Musk said.

The FBI has not publicly commented, likely due to the ongoing case against Hughes.

