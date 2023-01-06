Bad Bunny Fans Think 'The Simpsons' Predicted Phone Throwing Controversy

The Simpsons have predicted plenty of major pop culture moments, and Bad Bunny's fans think they also saw his latest controversy coming.

The Puerto Rican rapper is in trouble after he was filmed throwing a fan's phone into water with no warning. He has since addressed the incident online, explaining that he did it because the fan didn't give him "respect."

The long-running animated comedy The Simpsons has been credited with somehow predicting a number of real-world moments, including the election of President Donald Trump, Disney's purchase of Fox, and an attack on Siegfried and Roy.

However, there has also been a rise of people suggesting The Simpsons predicted something, and it turns out to be a hoax. Recent examples include Queen Elizabeth II dying, and the rise of Monkeypox.

Bad Bunny's fans are claiming that the singer's latest actions were preempted in a collaboration with The Simpsons. In December 2021, the music video for Bad Bunny's song "Te Deseo Lo Mejor" was released, featuring a new short with characters from The Simpsons.

In the video, Homer is obsessed with his phone and Marge leaves him because of it. Homer fights to win her back and finally finds her in the front row of a Bad Bunny concert. The pair are brought up on stage and a yellow animated version of Bad Bunny takes Homer's phone off of him and smashes it on the ground.

Otra ve' me toca ser el malo. pic.twitter.com/4ze35hrk5K — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) January 5, 2023

Fans claim this action of taking someone's phone and breaking it beyond repair was another Simpsons premonition.

On January 3, footage emerged of Bad Bunny walking at night while surrounded by fans. One female fan walking alongside him took a selfie, and the singer grabbed her phone out of her hands and threw it into the distance. The phone narrowly missed a boat and fell into the water.

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," Bad Bunny said on Twitter when a video of the incident went viral online. "Those who come and put a...phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise."

His tweet has since been deleted.

The clip was shared thousands of times online with many people claiming "The Simpsons did it again."

The official Twitter account for The Simpsons addressed the similarities, sharing the clip of him breaking Homer's phone. On Thursday, they wrote "Otra ve' me toca ser el malo," which translated into English means, "Another time I have to be the bad guy."