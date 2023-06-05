Bakhmut No Longer Under Russian Control, Prigozhin Says

Days after forces from Russia's Wagner Group withdrew from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said the city is no longer under Russian control, and that troops under the leadership of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov are fleeing.

Ukrainian forces have now retaken part of the settlement of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut, Prigozhin said, calling it "shameful."

The Russian paramilitary group's chief made his remarks in an audio message published by his press service on Monday. He said on May 25 that Wagner mercenaries had begun their retreat from the embattled city of Bakhmut, and that they would completely withdraw by June 1, giving way to regular Russian units.

Prigozhin's fighters had been involved in the bloody battle for Bakhmut since the summer of 2022. Their recent withdrawal came after Prigozhin released several videos accusing Shoigu and Gerasimov of intentionally depriving his fighters of ammunition.

A member of the Ukrainian armed forces is pictured with a drone in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on May 23, 2023. Days after forces from Russia's Wagner Group withdrew from Bakhmut, its chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said the Ukrainian city is no longer under Russian control. Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

He claimed before the withdrawal to have seized Bakhmut, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected claims the industrial city was entirely under Russian control.

"When the Chief of the General Staff and Shoigu regrouped and stood along the Berkhivsky reservoir, they were talking about how it was to protect the village of Berkhivka, because it was a very advantageous position. So advantageous that everyone was just bargaining for them," said Prigozhin on Monday.

"Now part of the Berkhivka settlement has already been already lost. Troops are running away quietly, it's shameful!"

He urged Shoigu and Gerasimov to "come to the front."

"Raise the army with pistols, so that they can march forward," Prigozhin added. "Come on, you can do it! And if you can't, you'll die as heroes."

Prigozhin's rift with Russia's military leadership has been deepening for months.

Earlier on Monday, Prigozhin published a video that he says shows a captured Russian lieutenant colonel admitting to opening fire on his fighters in the Bakhmut area while intoxicated. He also claimed in another post that the road on which his fighters withdrew from the city was deliberately mined by Russia's military.

In the video, the man introduced himself as Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin, commander of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade. He said that together with between 10 to 12 of his subordinates, he disarmed a group of Wagner Group fighters and "opened fire on a Wagner PMC (private military company) vehicle [while] intoxicated from alcohol." He said he did this because of "bad blood."

Prigozhin also claimed that on May 17 Russia's military had left land mines that were deliberately targeted at his fighters, as they were placed on routes for the Wagner Group's withdrawal from Bakhmut. Russian forces opened fire on his troops as they attempted to clear the mines, he said.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

