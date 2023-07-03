World

Ukraine Counteroffensive Map Shows Zelensky's Forces Advance Near Bakhmut

By
World Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine War Vladimir Putin

Ukraine said on Monday it's making advances near the Donetsk city of Bakhmut in its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces in an assessment that coincides with the latest map of Ukrainian operations.

Twitter account War Mapper, which provides daily updates of the status of territory in the Russia-Ukraine war, tweeted an image on Monday which it said showed Ukrainian troops had advanced and "taken old (Russian) positions southwest of Bakhmut."

Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, wrote on Telegram that Kyiv's forces had been pushing forward in the direction of Bakhmut. She added that Ukrainian troops were continuing successful offensive operations toward Melitopol and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Kyiv's forces had so far liberated 61 square miles in total, including 10 square miles over the last week.

Maliar also said there were Ukrainian offensive and defensive operations on the eastern front line, with Russian forces continuing to advance toward Lyman, Avdiivka, and Mariinka where they faced strong resistance from Kyiv's troops.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty said that Ukrainian forces were making advances on the flanks around Bakhmut, without specifying where exactly.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have reportedly conducted operations in six sectors of the front making gains in some of them, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian Ministry of Defense and other Russian sources said that these gains include in the Lyman direction, in the Bakhmut area, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City front, in western Donetsk Oblast, on the border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the ISW reported on Sunday.

A Russian milblogger added that Ukrainian troops had made gains near Klishchiivka, around 4 miles southwest of Bakhmut.

Destroyed Russian tank
Remains of destroyed Russian tanks next to a destroyed house in the town of Svyatogirsk, Ukraine, on June 22. Ukraine said on Monday it's making advances near the Donetsk city of Bakhmut in its counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces in an assessment that coincides with the latest map of Ukrainian operations. GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

The ISW also wrote on Sunday that Russian sources were describing Kyiv's moves "as smaller tactical operations than earlier Ukrainian counteroffensive operations."

Newsweek has emailed the Ukrainian defense ministry for comment.

Meanwhile, Bakhmut has been the scene of a fierce fight for months, with Moscow's efforts initially involving troops from the Wagner Group of mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who claimed in May that the city had been taken.

Prigozhin, who was once an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, rebelled on June 24 against the Russian leader and the defense ministry after criticizing them for months over Moscow's military performance in the war in Ukraine.

He attempted to lead a mercenary uprising against the Russian government by advancing inside Moscow, but those efforts were deescalated shortly afterwards when his troops returned to their field camps after Putin's top ally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, negotiated deescalation steps. As part of those steps, Prigozhin would be exiled to Belarus.

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke publicly about the rebellion for the first time, saying that the provocation "did not affect" Russian military units.

"The soldiers courageously and selflessly continued to carry out the tasks assigned to them," he said, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC