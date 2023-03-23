Balancing HR Global Culture With Local Cultural Differences

In the United States, cultural differences between regions of the country are often pointed to as examples of how diverse cultural norms can lead to conflict and understanding. For instance, "New Yorkers" tend to be perceived as more direct and upfront, whereas so-called "southerners" tend to be perceived as more laid back. Even within a state, there can be differences in culture — consider the different lifestyle and social differences in a large state like California or Texas, which have both rural and urban areas.

Given these differences in culture within our country, it's easy to understand how cultural differences can come into play to a larger extent for companies with global operations.

While some may be relatively straightforward to deal with — e.g., educating staff about potential cross-cultural landmines — others may present more challenges, like ensuring that adapting to local cultural norms also supports the global brand and values.

When these issues emerge, they need to be successfully addressed and resolved. Too often, though, they are overlooked, or ignored, which can lead to tension, distrust, and even business relationship breakdowns.

Leaders responsible for engaging teams in other cultures can take measures to pave the way for positive relationships:

Listening as an Important Proxy for Experience

Living in other parts of the world can help leaders develop empathy for what it's like to be in a different time zone, or to not be in the head office. Working for a while as a "local" is the best way to acclimate to local cultural nuances that might otherwise not be apparent.

But living in other locales may not be practical or possible. In these cases, listening — really effective listening — can be a close proxy.

What that means is committing both time and attention to interacting with others, hearing them out and taking steps to understand where they're coming from. Leaders who do that openly and transparently not only connect with individual employees but also send a clear message to others that they are open to these conversations and that they want to understand and accommodate local differences.

Building Relationships

Building relationships can also extend beyond the workplace. In fact, sometimes it's the interpersonal, social connections (like a dinner date) we have with colleagues that can build understanding and trust the most.

Sociologists talk about high- and low-context cultures as one way of understanding differences that can impact communication. Context relates to how important certain cues are to individuals when interpreting messages. In high-context cultures, communication styles are affected more by body language, tone and overall context, for instance, while in low-context cultures, communication is more direct. It's important to note that these communication style differences are generalizations and don't hold true for all individuals from these regions.

In high-context cultures, people tend to prefer verbal communication; in low-context cultures, written communication is preferred. This is just one example of the differences that can impact business relationships. Of course, these differences aren't black and white — there is a wide range of nuances between the high and low ends of the contextual spectrum that this model presents.

But recognizing that differences exist and taking steps to understand, acknowledge and accommodate those differences is important for establishing strong and positive relationships. Breaking down those differences, which can lead to barriers, requires interaction and open conversation.

So, for instance, a leader interacting with a new team in another country might initially have conversations with team members — independently and in small and large groups — to discuss individual communication preferences, and to take steps to understand each other socially in terms of the nuances of the local culture. How are we different, or similar, in terms of how we prefer to communicate? How are we different or similar in terms of our concerns about being "on time?" How does the team feel about the importance of getting together for social events? What types of events are preferred/not preferred?

Sharing information about lifestyle and social preferences can also help build understanding and relationships. Team members are often proud to share their cuisine, their culture and their history. When they know that their leaders, from another culture, are genuinely interested and appreciate these insights, it breaks down barriers.

In addition, when returning to the home office, the leader also has the opportunity to share what they've learned with other staff members, leading to greater understanding and appreciation. That builds trust — the kind of trust that is critically important for honest and open conversations when conflicts emerge — and they will.

Talking It Out — When Cultures Collide

Sometimes cultures collide. When they do, it can lead to resentment and avoidance. That doesn't move relationships — or businesses — forward. Instead, when conflicts or different opinions or perspectives emerge that may initially be presented as "that's how we do it here," open and honest conversations designed to drive better understanding can help come up with creative ways of addressing those conflicts — approaches that don't overlook or negatively impact others' cultural norms or mores.

Who To Build Relationships With

While it's important for business leaders to build enduring relationships with colleagues, it's obviously not always possible to do that, especially in large organizations.

In these cases, a good approach can be doing some upfront homework to identify some of the local thought leaders and influencers who others in the local workplace look up to and trust. Find out who these people are and make an effort to connect with them — outside of the formal business setting. Then keep those connections going once you're back at the home office. These insider contacts can become powerful allies to help identify, build and nurture additional relationships.