Baltimore Mass Shooting Leaves at Least Two Dead, Multiple Injured

At least two people have died and multiple others are injured after a mass shooting in Baltimore, police said.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Gretna Court in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to Newsweek early Sunday.

Two people died and three others are in critical condition, Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference on Sunday morning.

Baltimore mass shooting
Two people are reported to have died in a mass shooting in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood on July 2. Baltimore Police Department

Rebecca Pryor, a reporter for Fox Baltimore, tweeted that hundreds of people had gathered in the area for an annual celebration called "Brooklyn Day."

One witness told Pryor that she heard at least 20 to 30 shots fired from around 12:30 a.m. "They just kept going off," the witness said.

Pryor tweeted that police at the scene said there were at least 29 victims—10 who were transported to hospital by police and 10 who took them themselves to area hospitals.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

