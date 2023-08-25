How to Watch Ravens vs. Bucs Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

Baker Mayfield officially has the honor, and the challenge, of taking over as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback following Tom Brady's retirement.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles named Mayfield as starter at a press conference on Tuesday. Mayfield, in his first season with Tampa Bay, had previously been in a position battle with 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask. Bowles notified Trask that morning that he would be the backup QB this season, then told Mayfield he'd won the starting spot.

"We love everything Kyle has done," Bowles said. "And he's gotten leaps and bounds better than he was in the spring and he's continuing to get better and we're excited about him. But Baker's our guy right now—experience-wise and just understanding the playbook just a little bit better. But Kyle's on the come [up]. But we like both guys. We like where we're at. Baker's [No.] 1, Kyle's [No.] 2."

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

The Cleveland Browns drafted Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018, and he was Cleveland's starter for a majority of his four seasons there.

The Buccaneers are Mayfield's third team since the Browns traded him last year. Mayfield started six games for the Carolina Panthers last season, but eventually lost his starting spot and was shipped off to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Heisman Trophy winner played well enough in LA to be in contention to start in Tampa Bay this season.

"Now I've just got to lead like I know how, and the real thing is right around the corner," Mayfield said. "It's an exciting time."

Mayfield and Tampa Bay's other starters will play in the first half during the final week of the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens, Bowels said. The Ravens' NFL-record 24-game preseason winning streak was snapped in Week 2 when the Washington Commanders hit a game-winning field goal with nine seconds to go.

Here's a look at what else you need to know ahead of this Week 3 preseason game.

TV, Streaming Information for Ravens-Bucs

The Ravens-Bucs matchup kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The game will air on the NFL Network for some local viewers until 9 p.m. Otherwise, Baltimore fans can tune in to WBAL NBC/Ch. 11 (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/Harrisburg), WWCW (Roanoke), WUPV (Richmond), WTVZ-TV (Norfolk, Va.), or WMDT (Delmarva area), per the Ravens website. Florida viewers can find the game on the WFLA network.

Baltimore's Rookie Wide Receiver Impressing

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and several of Baltimore's other starters won't play in Week 3 of the preseason if the first two weeks were any indication. Still, there's at least one offensive player who will see the field on Saturday that should factor heavily for the Ravens in the regular season.

Baltimore drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick of April's NFL Draft. The Ravens ranked 28th in the NFL last season in passing attempts and yards, and have spent the offseason trying to build up their air attack.

Flowers showed against the Commanders that he could be a dangerous pass-catcher for the Ravens this campaign. The rookie caught both of his two targets in Week 2. But the highlight of the day for the Ravens offense was a pass Flowers caught in the flat, then turned upfield and avoided defenders all the way into the end zone for a 26-yard score.

"His moves are wild," Ravens backup quarterback Josh Johnson said after the game. "It's like that every day. It automatically injects life into the whole team just to see him go out there and unleash his special talent. I'm excited for the young fella."

Flowers is expected to show off his skills again in Week 3.

Betting Line, Over/Under for Ravens vs. Bucs

Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucs as 1.5-point favorites over the Ravens as of Friday morning. The over/under on the game is listed at 36.5 points.