Bam Margera's Brother Details Disturbing Message That Sparked Urgent Search

Bam Margera's brother has shared details of a disturbing message that he says the Jackass star sent to family members, sparking an urgent search.

TV personality Bam Margera, 43, has been embroiled in controversy in recent months. In April, Pennsylvania State Police said that Margera was facing criminal charges relating to a domestic disturbance call that officers had received.

"Margera fled into a wooded area prior to the arrival of [Pennsylvania State Police] and has not been located at this time," read a police statement at the time. The Viva La Bam star was charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Margera was located by authorities days later.

Bam Margera is pictured on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. The "Jackass" star was the focus of an urgent search over the weekend, after allegedly sharing a disturbing message with his family. Jesse Grant/WireImage/Getty Images

Margera's musician brother, Jess Margera, told police that the TV personality had kicked and pounded on his locked bedroom door that morning, according to court documents. Bam then punched Jess in the eye, nose and ear in the kitchen. Jess Margera, 44, also said that he had found a threatening note signed "Bam."

Bam Margera was the focus of another search over the weekend, according to his family. Jess Margera, took to Twitter on Sunday to share a message, in which he said that an urgent search was underway to locate him in Los Angeles.

"If anyone in the LA area knows of bams current whereabouts or a hotel he might be at please call the LAPD immediately," he tweeted. "I am trying to get them to ping his phone but as usual it's a whole huge process and I don't think we have that kind of time. If you guys could all retweet this that would be really cool of you."

The message sparked a flurry of messages from concerned fans, a number of whom expressed shock about Bam Margera's continued issues.

One fan tweeted that they would be heartbroken if the TV personality had harmed himself in any way. Jess Margera then replied that, several hours later, his brother had been found "safe."

Jess Margera explained the reasons behind the urgent search. He tweeted that his brother "texted me and my parents at 6 am this morning saying he loves us he loves [his son] Phoenix and he is 'at peace' and that he took enough pills to stop his heart. And some really heartbreaking dark s***."

Days earlier, Bam Margera shared an unsettling social media post, in which he threatened to "smoke crack" until his death unless he could see his son. He is in the midst of a divorce with Nicole Boyd, from whom he split in 2021. Boyd is reportedly seeking sole physical and legal custody of their son.

In a post shared on Thursday, the former skater complained about not having seen his son in two months. The clip, which has since been deleted, was captured and shared by multiple news outlets.

"I'm going to smoke crack with the bums down at the f****** boardwalk until I'm dead unless you deliver me f****** Phoenix," Bam Margera said in the video. "Get to work Nikki, or anyone that wants to help. I want Phoenix."

The star went on to blame his estranged wife and parents for his issues. He said that they were driving him to drink, prompting a rebuttal from Boyd's attorney, David Glass.

"Unfortunately, that's not how the addictions work," Glass told TMZ. "People's behavior does not drive others to drink. This is a typical defense mechanism, and it shows that Bam may not have learned much in his past addiction's treatment. You have to take responsibility for your own actions. Nikki sincerely hopes that Bam can first achieve and then maintain sobriety, for his own good, and for the good of their son."

Bam Margera and his wife, Nicole Boyd, are pictured on October 21, 2013 in New York City. The TV personality is in the midst of a divorce with Boyd, from whom he split in 2021. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

With Bam Margera also facing issues with his parents and brother, Jess Margera wrote on Instagram in April of the star's "constant death threats against my parents and other family members that I'm not going to just sit there and tolerate."

One Twitter user wrote in an exchange with Jess Margera that "Bam has really been going downhill" following the death of his Jackass co-star Ryan Dunn, who was killed in a car crash in 2011.

"Bam's addiction problems definitely pre-date Ryan's accident by about 9-10 years," Jess Margera responded. "But for sure that's when 'partying too hard' turned into just trying to numb the pain, and things took a violent turn into darkness."

In June 2022, Bam Margera was the focus of another search, after he fled from a Florida addiction treatment center.

At the time, he went missing from the Lifeskills South Florida rehab center in Deerfield Beach. His stay at the facility had been court-ordered, and it was the second instance over a span of two weeks where he had fled from rehab.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office eventually confirmed in a statement that Bam Margera had been found safe and would be returning to his rehab treatment.

Musician Jess Margera is pictured leaving the Chester County Justice Center on May 25, 2023 in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Margera filed a police report against his brother, Bam, following an incident at their family home. GC Images/Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo

Bam Margera had left an unnamed rehab center in Delray Beach, Florida, days earlier. According to records, he told staff there that he was unhappy with the care he was receiving and intended to check himself into a different facility. Despite his claim, Margera did not immediately check himself into a new center and was instead located by police several days later.

The skateboarder was ordered to attend rehab following an incident in September 2021. Margera caused a disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida, around the time of his 42nd birthday. Police officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of an "emotionally disturbed person."

Bam Margera entered the public eye in the late 1990s, releasing a number of videos of himself performing skate tricks and stunts. The videos eventually led to him joining the cast of Jackass, which aired on MTV from 2000 to 2001.

The series, controversial in its time but widely admired now, featured a cast of skateboarders and actors performing outlandish, painful stunts for laughs. Its success led to a string of feature films starting in 2002, with Bam Margera starring in the first three.

Bam Margera's history of alcohol and drug abuse eventually led to him being ousted from the most-recent entry in the series, 2022's Jackass Forever. In interviews, he had said that Paramount Pictures viewed him as too unstable to keep in the film, but that director Jeff Tremaine had at first fought for him to appear.

Despite this, his trouble did eventually cause him to be fired from the film mid-production. He still appears in one short segment of Jackass Forever, but it is not remarked upon and his overall absence is not addressed in the film.

In August 2021, Bam Margera filed a lawsuit against Paramount and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville over his dismissal. He said that he was forced to sign a wellness agreement under duress while in a rehabilitation center. Otherwise, he would be unable to rejoin the Jackass franchise.

After signing, Bam Margera said he was forced to undertake more-than-daily drug tests, scheduled and unscheduled. He also had to undergo doctor's appointments every morning on FaceTime to ensure he had taken medication, which he said left him "a shell of himself."

Bam Margera said the drug tests, as well as Breathalyzer and urinalysis, could occur at "any hour of the day or night" and took a toll on his mental health.

It was said in the suit that the complainant was let go from the film after testing positive for Adderall. However, it added he had a prescription for the pharmaceutical drug for a decade to treat his attention-deficit disorder. The lawsuit was eventually settled.