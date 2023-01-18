Is Bank of America Experiencing Zelle Glitch? What We Know

Twitter on Wednesday was flooded with complaints from Bank of America customers who reported money disappearing from their accounts and apparent issues with the payment service Zelle.

Some Twitter users said that they had spoken with Bank of America and were told that Zelle was having an outage problem that caused recent transfers to vanish. One account, @YepItsZak, said that work was underway to solve the issue and it should be fixed on Wednesday.

If you have Bank of America, Zelle is having an outage issue that's caused transfers over the last few days to disappear. They're working on it and it should be fixed today.



Hopefully this helps you find out earlier than I did and without the heart attack it gave me first-thing. — Zaximili-Esgarrouth-Isthill (@YepItsZak) January 18, 2023

Frustration and anger among customers over the reported issues was evident.

"We need someone with some influence to help get a statement from @BankofAmerica and@Zelle for all of the missing money from people's accounts," @ItsLeil tweeted.

We need someone with some influence to help get a statement from @BankofAmerica and @Zelle for all of the missing money from people’s accounts. Cutting off phone lines and not putting out a statement on how they will fix this is negligent to their customers!#ZelleDown #BoA — Scott Michaud (@ItsLeil) January 18, 2023

Twitter was not the only place where reports of Bank of America and Zelle issues surged on Wednesday. On Downdetector, which provides information about the status of websites and services, user outage reports for both spiked on Wednesday morning.

Downdetector even pointed to user-reported issues with Bank of America and Zelle on Twitter.

User reports indicate Zelle is having problems since 8:25 AM EST. https://t.co/slpJTRViGy RT if you're also having problems #zelledown — Downdetector (@downdetector) January 18, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.