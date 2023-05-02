U.S.

Trading of Bank Shares Halted After Value Plunges

By
U.S. Banks U.S. Economy Stock Market NYSE

Some banks had trading shares halted on Tuesday morning after a drop in value amid ongoing widespread economic concerns in the United States.

On the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) website, a full list of regulator halts showed that both Western Alliance Bank and PacWest Bancorp were placed under a LULD Pause, also known as a "Limit Up Limit Down" halt. Both Western Alliance Bank and PacWest Bancorp had their halts lifted as of publication.

The trading halts came shortly after the banks experienced a decrease in share prices. Share prices of PacWest Bancorp fell over 30 percent by 10:49 a.m. ET, Yahoo Finance reported. Similarly, the share prices of Western Alliance Bank fell over 20 percent by 10:50 a.m. ET on Monday.

Trading halts are "typically applied ahead of a news announcement, to correct an order imbalance, or as a result of a large and abrupt change in the share price," according to Investopedia.

Bank Stocks Halted Trading After Value Plunges
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 14, 2023, in New York. Some banks had share trading halted on May 2, 2023, after experiencing large drops in share prices. Over the past few months, widespread economic concerns have continued across the U.S. which were sparked by the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

Newsweek reached out to Western Alliance Bank via email for comment.

In addition to Western Alliance and PacWest, other regional banks also saw a drop in share price on Tuesday.

"KBW REGIONAL BANK INDEX FALLS 3.8%, LOWEST SINCE NOVEMBER 2020," NewsWireUS wrote in a tweet.

The Kobeissi Letter Twitter account said: "JUST IN: Regional bank stocks are plunging with multiple stocks down 20%+ in a matter of minutes...Metropolitan Bank, $MCB, now down 24%, stock halted. Buckle up."

Read more

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year, a number of other banks had share trading halted but these regulatory halts were lifted shortly after. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was later appointed the receiver of the Silicon Valley Bank following its collapse.

Additionally, earlier this week, First Republic Bank collapsed and was seized by regulators in California. Most of the bank's assets were purchased by JPMorgan Chase following its collapse.

"As part of the transaction, First Republic Bank's 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, today during normal business hours. All depositors of First Republic Bank will become depositors of JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and will have full access to all of their deposits," the FDIC said in a statement following the collapse.

The failures of First Republic Bank and Silicon Valley Bank have continued to spark widespread concerns about the U.S. economy and if a possible recession could occur in the near future.

However, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously said that the current banking crisis is "different from 2008," when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy sparking a widespread financial crisis.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC