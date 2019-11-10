A new wildfire started in Los Angeles County on Saturday, prompting the evacuation of the lot of a major film studio. Meanwhile other fires continued to burn, although posing little major immediate threat.

There are several active incidents in the state as of Sunday morning. The potential for "significant" wildfires in November remains "above normal" for most counties in the state, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Barham Fire

A new brush fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles County Saturday afternoon, according to KABC-TV. The Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank was evacuated due to its proximity to the fire, Deadline reported.

By 6:30 p.m., the blaze had burned through at least 34 acres of "moderate to heavy brush," and firefighters had contained 15 percent of the fire.

The fire had not caused any reported injuries or damages to buildings, KABC-TV reported, but officials urged residents near the fire to stay indoors until they were notified that it was safe.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire, but noted that there were no encampments of homeless people near the location where the fire is thought to have started.

The Barham Fire had not been recognized as an active incident on the website of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) by 7:00 a.m. PST on Sunday.

Ranch Fire

The Ranch Fire in Tehama County was 75 percent contained as of 7:50 a.m. PST on Sunday. It has burned 2,534 acres so far, according to Cal Fire. There are 743 firefighters currently assigned to combat the Ranch Fire, and it has injured four people.

"Overnight firefighters continued to make progress increasing containment lines, mopping up and patrolling," a status update from Cal Fire read.

Hillside Fire

The 200-acre Hillside Fire in San Bernardino County was reported as 95 percent contained as of November 4, according the Live Fire Web map from the National Alliance for Public Safety GIS (NAPSG) Foundation. The fire was not considered an official Cal Fire incident as of November 1.

Taboose Fire

The Taboose Fire in Inyo County was estimated to be 10,296 acres in size and 85 percent contained as of November 7, according to the NAPSG Foundation. It was not considered a Cal Fire incident as of October 4.

Cow Fire

The Cow Fire, also in Inyo County, was reported as 98 percent contained on November 6. It is estimated to be 2,025 acres in size.